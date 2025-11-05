‘Harassed and hypnotised’: Bizman falls prey to online gaming fraud, loses over ₹2 cr

LUCKNOW A businessman in Lucknow was allegedly duped of more than ₹2 crore by cyber fraudsters under the guise of an online gaming app. The victim, Bhuri Singh, who runs a leather business, alleged that the accused not only lured him with promises of high returns but also mentally harassed, blackmailed and even ‘hypnotised’ him over a period of three years. The businessman claimed the fraudsters hypnotised him and, through a mix of inducement, fear and intimidation, trapped him into transferring money multiple times. (Pic for representation)

Originally from Runkata in Agra, Singh currently resides in Lucknow’s Mansarovar City, Indira Nagar.

According to the complaint, Singh began receiving WhatsApp calls and messages from unknown numbers in 2022. The callers introduced themselves as representatives of an app named ‘SKY247’, claiming he could earn double profit by investing and playing online games on the platform.

Convinced by their claims, Singh downloaded the app and initially invested ₹1 lakh. When doubts arose, he deleted the app, but the callers allegedly started mentally torturing and threatening him. Singh claimed the fraudsters hypnotised him and, through a mix of inducement, fear and intimidation, trapped him into transferring money multiple times.

Between July 2024 and July 2025, he reportedly transferred more than ₹2 crore into different bank accounts.

When he demanded his money back, the accused allegedly threatened to send his bank transaction details to the CBI and income tax department.

On July 15 this year, Singh filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Gomti Nagar. Cyber police inspector Brijesh Yadav said an FIR had been registered and further investigation is underway.