 Harassment of KGMU woman MBBS student: Inquiry panel for lodging FIR against accused, blacklisting manpower agency
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi
Harassment of KGMU woman MBBS student: Inquiry panel for lodging FIR against accused, blacklisting manpower agency

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 01, 2024 09:01 PM IST

The Vishakha Committee at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has submitted its report on the incident where a woman MBBS student was allegedly harassed by hostel staff on June 29.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The committee has recommended a formal police complaint against the accused and blacklisting of the manpower agency for which the accused worked.

According to the student, she required help to shift some articles inside her hostel room. She called a male staff member on duty to help her. According to the woman, while the articles in the room were being shifted by the man he misbehaved with her. This happened on June 21.

The student said that the accused threatened her when she resisted his move. Afraid, the student did not share the incident with friends. But later, fellow students came to know about the incident when they enquired about the change in her behaviour.

In the evening on June 29, the students staged a protest and said the hostel authorities did not help the victim.

“We will also ensure women staff are deployed at girls’ hostels, in case there are males deployed,” said a senior official of the medical university.

Live Score
New Delhi
Monday, July 01, 2024
