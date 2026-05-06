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Hardoi child murder: Accused carrying 50,000 bounty killed in police encounter

He was wanted in connection with the killing of the child whose body was recovered from a maize field near Matiyamau village on Tuesday

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:09 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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An accused in an abduction and murder case of a minor boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, carrying a bounty of 50,000 on his head, died during treatment after being injured in a police encounter on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said the accused had around a dozen criminal cases registered against him in different districts. (Representative file photo)

Police identified the deceased as Menur alias Noor alias Mehnuddin, a resident of Rora Nistauli Tathiya village in Kannauj district. He was wanted in connection with the killing of the child whose body was recovered from a maize field near Matiyamau village on Tuesday.

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According to official information released by Hardoi police, the boy’s father, Aqeel, filed a complaint on May 2 stating that his son had gone missing a day earlier after leaving home to attend a village fair but did not return. A case was registered and two police teams were formed to trace the child.

Search efforts led to the recovery of the boy’s body from a maize field on the outskirts of the village. The body was sent for post-mortem after inquest proceedings.

Officials said the accused had around a dozen criminal cases registered against him in different districts.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Hardoi child murder: Accused carrying 50,000 bounty killed in police encounter
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Hardoi child murder: Accused carrying 50,000 bounty killed in police encounter
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