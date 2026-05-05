Chandigarh: 16-yr-old boy assaulted, abducted near Kharar; pushed out of car after chase

A 16-year-old boy was assaulted and abducted in a moving Scorpio on April 30 and was later thrown out near Chandigarh University in Kharar after his father chased the vehicle. Police have registered a case against eight accused under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

The incident occurred between 2-3 pm near Sill village. A Class 10 student and resident of Gharuan, was returning from school on a motorcycle with his friends when the accused intercepted them on the way.

According to the complaint, two men initially approached them on a motorcycle and began following them. Shortly after, a black Scorpio bearing number PB 65BL 1618 came from behind and rammed their motorcycle, causing all three to fall on the road.

Eight men then stepped out of the vehicle and assaulted the boy. The accused were identified as Harman, Billa, Vicky, Kamal, Gurpreet, Akash, Kala Maroli, and one unidentified person. The victim alleged that Gurpreet attacked him with a stick, hitting his shoulder, arm and leg, while the others joined in and beat him with hands.

They then forcibly pushed the victim into the Scorpio, leaving his friends behind at the spot.

The victim stated that the attackers continued to beat him inside the moving vehicle with slippers and hands while issuing threats. The vehicle moved through different stretches, including Thehri and Morinda bypass.

Meanwhile, his father, Sukhwinder Singh, began chasing the Scorpio after learning about the incident. On noticing this, the accused threw the victim out of the vehicle near Gate No. 4 of the university and fled the spot.

The injured boy was taken to Civil Hospital, Kharar, where he received treatment. Doctors noted multiple injuries caused by blunt force. The victim told police that the attack was linked to an earlier dispute on April 24 involving the victim’s family and friends with the accused.

Police have registered a case against eight accused under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS)—including 115(2), 126(2), 140(3), 351(2), 191(3), and 190—related to causing hurt, wrongful restraint, abduction, criminal intimidation and rioting.