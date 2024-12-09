Harness innovation to turn adversity into opportunity: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged young graduates to harness their passion and innovation to turn adversity into opportunity. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the third convocation ceremony of a private university in Kanpur. (HT file)

He also reinforced the idea that true religious practice must align with values of truth, morality, and duty. He said Sanatan Dharma, which is deeply rooted in India’s traditions, is not just about worship but also about leading a righteous life for the betterment of the society.

In his address at the third convocation ceremony of a private university in Kanpur, he spoke about drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Ram, Lord Krishna, Adi Shankaracharya, Maharana Pratap and Rani Laxmi Bai.

He also referenced modern revolutionaries like Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan, as well as eminent thinkers such as Louis Braille, Albert Einstein and Sir Isaac Newton. These individuals, he said, exemplified how passion and perseverance can overcome any obstacle and bring about societal change.

“Passion makes the impossible possible,” Adityanath told the students, urging them to pursue innovation and research while staying aware to the needs of society and the nation.

He emphasised that young people have the power to shape the future through their ideas, research, and dedication to progress.

During the ceremony, the chief minister inaugurated the Dr BS Kushwaha Institute of Medical Sciences, a new addition to the university’s educational infrastructure. He congratulated the graduates, commended their families for their support, and encouraged them to embrace life’s opportunities with wisdom and resilience.

In addition to the convocation, the chief minister participated in a workshop with the university’s management, offering insights into enhancing the institution’s focus on education, healthcare, innovation, and research. His remarks also included a call for greater environmental awareness, marked by his participation in a tree plantation drive.

He highlighted the importance of respect for teachers, parents and elders in the pursuit of knowledge, urging the students to remain disciplined and devoted in their learning.

He also praised Rama College, which over the past four decades has grown into a full-fledged university, for its role in fostering education, healthcare, and technological advancements in the region.

As the digital era brings rapid advancements, the chief minister encouraged the students to embrace technology while remaining mindful of its ethical implications. He discussed emerging trends such as Artificial Intelligence, cryptocurrency, and digital innovations, while also warning against potential risks like deepfake technology.

He urged students to approach these new tools with caution and to adopt practices of cross-verification to ensure responsible use.

He also touched on the transformative potential of technology in sectors such as agriculture, medicine, and innovation, but he stressed that both institutions and individuals must exercise vigilance to mitigate its negative impact.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana, higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya and others.