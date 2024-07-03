Hathras stampede: UP to compensate devotees from three other states too

Devotees killed in the accident in Hathras on Tuesday include those from Uttar Pradesh as well as three other states. These include devotees from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. The state government will provide financial assistance to the families of all the deceased, a government spokesperson said. UP CM Yogi Adityanath meeting people injured in the Hathras incident in hospital . (CM’s office X handle)

Among those from Uttar Pradesh who died in the stampede incident, 22 are from Hathras, while 17 from Agra, 15 from Aligarh, 10 from Etah, eight each from Kasganj and Mathura, six from Badaun, five each from Shahjahanpur and Bulandshahr, two each from Auraiya and Sambhal, while one devotee each has died from Lalitpur, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri and Unnao.

In the list of the dead released by the district administration, six deceased are from other states. These include one devotee from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, one from Palwal in Haryana and three from Faridabad, while one devotee was from Deeg in Rajasthan.

Overall, 6 deaths from outside UP and 106 from Uttar Pradesh have been confirmed. Out of a total of 121 people killed, 112 have been identified so far. Of the dead, 113 are women, six children (5 boys and 1 girl) and 2 men.

Control room/helpline numbers 05722-227041, 42, 43, 45 have also been issued by the administration.