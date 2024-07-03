 Hathras stampede: UP to compensate devotees from three other states too - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hathras stampede: UP to compensate devotees from three other states too

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 03, 2024 10:25 PM IST

121 devotees confirmed dead with four devotees from Haryana and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

Devotees killed in the accident in Hathras on Tuesday include those from Uttar Pradesh as well as three other states. These include devotees from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. The state government will provide financial assistance to the families of all the deceased, a government spokesperson said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meeting people injured in the Hathras incident in hospital . (CM’s office X handle)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meeting people injured in the Hathras incident in hospital . (CM’s office X handle)

Among those from Uttar Pradesh who died in the stampede incident, 22 are from Hathras, while 17 from Agra, 15 from Aligarh, 10 from Etah, eight each from Kasganj and Mathura, six from Badaun, five each from Shahjahanpur and Bulandshahr, two each from Auraiya and Sambhal, while one devotee each has died from Lalitpur, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri and Unnao.

In the list of the dead released by the district administration, six deceased are from other states. These include one devotee from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, one from Palwal in Haryana and three from Faridabad, while one devotee was from Deeg in Rajasthan.

Overall, 6 deaths from outside UP and 106 from Uttar Pradesh have been confirmed. Out of a total of 121 people killed, 112 have been identified so far. Of the dead, 113 are women, six children (5 boys and 1 girl) and 2 men.

Control room/helpline numbers 05722-227041, 42, 43, 45 have also been issued by the administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Hathras stampede: UP to compensate devotees from three other states too
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On