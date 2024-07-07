Hathras tragedy: 3-member judicial inquiry panel begins probe at ‘satsang’ site

A three-member judicial inquiry commission, constituted to probe the stampede that claimed 121 lives in Hathras, reached the Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday to initiate interrogation of the people relevant to its investigation. The pandal at the site of the ‘satsang’ in Hathras where the horrific tragedy occur (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Members of the commission spent about 45 minutes at the site of the “satsang” where a stampede on July 2 led to the horrific tragedy.

Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, a retired judge of the Allahabad high court who is heading the commission, said that the site where the stampede took place was analysed in detail.

“We have taken account of the sequence of incidents that happened leading to the tragedy. We aim to complete the probe within two months and meanwhile statements will be recorded from whomsoever is deemed required during the course of the probe,” he said.

The judicial probe was announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Hathras a day after the incident. The commission has been tasked with completing the investigation within two months.