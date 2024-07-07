 Hathras tragedy: 3-member judicial inquiry panel begins probe at ‘satsang’ site - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi
Hathras tragedy: 3-member judicial inquiry panel begins probe at ‘satsang’ site

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 07, 2024 03:39 PM IST

Members of the judicial inquiry commission spent about 45 minutes at the site of the ‘satsang’ in Hathras where a stampede on July 2 claimed 121 lives

A three-member judicial inquiry commission, constituted to probe the stampede that claimed 121 lives in Hathras, reached the Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday to initiate interrogation of the people relevant to its investigation.

The pandal at the site of the ‘satsang’ in Hathras where the horrific tragedy occur (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The pandal at the site of the ‘satsang’ in Hathras where the horrific tragedy occur (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Members of the commission spent about 45 minutes at the site of the “satsang” where a stampede on July 2 led to the horrific tragedy.

Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, a retired judge of the Allahabad high court who is heading the commission, said that the site where the stampede took place was analysed in detail.

Also Read | Main accused Devprakash Madhukar was Bhole Baba’s eyes and ears

“We have taken account of the sequence of incidents that happened leading to the tragedy. We aim to complete the probe within two months and meanwhile statements will be recorded from whomsoever is deemed required during the course of the probe,” he said.

The judicial probe was announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Hathras a day after the incident. The commission has been tasked with completing the investigation within two months.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Hathras tragedy: 3-member judicial inquiry panel begins probe at ‘satsang’ site
