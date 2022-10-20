Have had Covid-19? Pregnant women, heart patients at risk, say experts

Covid-19 cases might have gone down but there are certain vulnerable groups that are still at risk of severe illness if they get infected and doctors have cautioned them against the risk of contracting the infection.

“Pregnant women or women planning a family, heart patients or patients of any chronic ailment if they have had Covid-19 are at risk,” said Dr NS Verma, HoD, physiology, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Lucknow recently reported the death of a Covid-19-positive woman, after delivery. She was admitted to the Queen Mary’s hospital and her haemoglobin level had fallen after delivery.

“Women who have had Covid-19 in the past and are planning to become mothers, should go for complete physician check-up, blood pressure monitoring and respiratory check-up. They should also get their obesity index screened and lung function test done before planning a family,” said Dr Verma.

“Pregnancy puts a major load on the heart. This is because the child gradually develops inside the womb and it grows every passing day, putting more pressure upon the heart and lungs,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

Among vulnerable groups, Dr Verma said, are heart and lung patients, those planning a trip to a hill station (high altitude) and those going for pilgrimage. “All such people should definitely go for a check-up before the endeavour which will save them from any sudden health issue,” said Dr Verma.

Test yourself

Dr Verma said that there are some simple tests that can be done at home. “If you walk up to 200 m in six-minutes, your lungs are fit and up to 100 m are normal. But if less than 100 m you need to get examined,” said Dr Verma. Similarly, holding your breath for 40 seconds is another test. “These tests can be tried but only if you think you are fit,” said Dr Verma.