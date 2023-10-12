HC dismisses PIL seeking removal of Shahi Idgah Mosque

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking removal of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah Mosque, allegedly built on Krishna Janmabhoomi, which the petitioner claims to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The bench comprising chief justice Pritinker Diwaker and justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order while dismissing a PIL filed by Mahek Maheshwari, an advocate. Earlier, the court had reserved its verdict in the matter last month. Though the court pronounced the order of dismissal today (Wednesday) the detailed judgment is still awaited.

In the PIL moved by Mahek Maheshwari, it was contended that various texts had recorded the site in question as Krishna Janmabhoomi land. It was further pleaded that it was not a proper mosque, as the same was built by forcibly acquiring the land in question.

In this backdrop, the petitioner had emphasized that it was not a proper mosque because as per Islamic jurisprudence, a mosque could not be built on forcibly acquired land. On the other hand, as per Hindu jurisprudence, a temple was a temple even if it was in ruins.

Therefore, in this backdrop, the petitioner pleaded that the temple’s land should be handed over to Hindus and a proper trust for Krishna Janmabhoomi Janmsthan should be formed for building the temple on the said land.

