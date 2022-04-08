HC takes suo motu cognisance of dog attack on siblings in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stray dogs’ attack on a minor brother–sister duo in the state capital leading to the boy’s death and serious injuries to the sister.

A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said: “Nothing can be more pain giving for a human being than to learn a human life being lost in such a manner.”

“As per newspaper reports, stray dogs attacked the brother and sister duo and killed the brother separating his sister from him forever, perhaps to meet in only the next birth,” added the court.

“The description of the incident in newspaper reports has the potential of disturbing even the strongest mind, which compels us to take suo motu cognizance of the issue relating to the menace created on account of unchecked stray dogs on the streets of Lucknow,” observed the court.

The bench directed the registry of the court to register the case as suo motu PIL mentioning it as “menace created by stray dogs”.

The court also directed chief medical officer, Lucknow, to ensure proper medical care of the girl and admission in appropriate department of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

It also directed the state government to bear all expenses of the victim’s treatment. The court asked KGMU vice-chancellor to personally supervise the girl’s treatment at the Trauma Centre.

The court directed additional advocate general to serve a copy of this order to additional chief secretaries in the department of urban development and animal husbandry. It fixed April 19 as the next date of hearing.

It also directed to apprise district magistrate of Lucknow and municipal commissioner about its order.

On April 6, stray dogs attacked Jannat, 8, and her brother Raza, 5, in Thakurganj area when they were playing outside their house. Neighbours rushed them to the KGMU where doctors declared Raza brought dead.

The critically injured Jannat was undergoing treatment at the KGMU’s Trauma Centre.