HC takes suo motu cognisance of dog attack on siblings in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stray dogs’ attack on a minor brother–sister duo in the state capital leading to the boy’s death and serious injuries to the sister.
A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said: “Nothing can be more pain giving for a human being than to learn a human life being lost in such a manner.”
“As per newspaper reports, stray dogs attacked the brother and sister duo and killed the brother separating his sister from him forever, perhaps to meet in only the next birth,” added the court.
“The description of the incident in newspaper reports has the potential of disturbing even the strongest mind, which compels us to take suo motu cognizance of the issue relating to the menace created on account of unchecked stray dogs on the streets of Lucknow,” observed the court.
The bench directed the registry of the court to register the case as suo motu PIL mentioning it as “menace created by stray dogs”.
The court also directed chief medical officer, Lucknow, to ensure proper medical care of the girl and admission in appropriate department of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).
It also directed the state government to bear all expenses of the victim’s treatment. The court asked KGMU vice-chancellor to personally supervise the girl’s treatment at the Trauma Centre.
The court directed additional advocate general to serve a copy of this order to additional chief secretaries in the department of urban development and animal husbandry. It fixed April 19 as the next date of hearing.
It also directed to apprise district magistrate of Lucknow and municipal commissioner about its order.
On April 6, stray dogs attacked Jannat, 8, and her brother Raza, 5, in Thakurganj area when they were playing outside their house. Neighbours rushed them to the KGMU where doctors declared Raza brought dead.
The critically injured Jannat was undergoing treatment at the KGMU’s Trauma Centre.
-
Stage set for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat election
Polling parties began moving from Sadar tehsil in Agra, on Friday, to the 16 centres for the elections of the member of the legislative council (local bodies) of Agra-Firozabad constituency to be held on Saturday. Five candidates, including two from BJP and Samajwadi Party, are in the contest, besides three independent candidates.
-
Kidney racket: State govt forms inquiry panel to investigate regional authorisation committee
The state government has formed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the regional organ transplant committee to investigate the lacunae that led to the kidney racket in the city. Earlier, Ruby hall clinic, which conducted the transplant after approval from the regional committee, was sent a show cause notice with respect to the same case. The health department had sent out a show cause notice to Ruby hall clinic regarding the same case.
-
Yogi government 2.0: Bulldozers on a roll again in Uttar Pradesh
The bulldozers are expectedly back in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi government 2.0. Since March 25, the day the Yogi government was sworn in for a second term, these machines that helped shape the narrative for 2022 UP polls have been roaring frequently, razing structures of the mafia and pulling down encroachments. In one instance, they even demolished the property of a former cop, who is a murder accused.
-
HC allows DHFL promoter to be shifted to private hospital
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday set aside a special CBI court order, directing the transfer of DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to Sir J J Hospital from Kokilaben Hospital, where he has been kept since April last year for treatment of various ailments. The order was passed after the CBI filed an application seeking an end to Wadhawan's stay at the private hospital as there were medical emergencies.
-
Pune district reports 43 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Pune district reported 43 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,534 deaths and 237 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,475 and the death toll stood at 71,999 as four more deaths were reported.
