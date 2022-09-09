Home / Cities / Lucknow News / HC takes suo motu cognizance of hotel fire incident in Lucknow

HC takes suo motu cognizance of hotel fire incident in Lucknow

lucknow news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 01:19 AM IST

Court directs LDA V-C to file an affidavit detailing the number of establishments, which are operating without proper building and fire permits in Lucknow

“We are also surprised to note that the hotel actually had a valid fire NoC at the time when this unfortunate incident took place,” added the court. (File Photo)
“We are also surprised to note that the hotel actually had a valid fire NoC at the time when this unfortunate incident took place,” added the court. (File Photo)
ByPawan Dixit

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the Levana Suites fire incident that claimed four lives and directed LDA vice-chairman to be present before it on September 22.

The court also directed the VC to file an affidavit detailing the number of establishments, which are operating without proper building and fire permits in Lucknow.

A division bench of Justice Rakesh Srivastava and Justice Brij Raj Singh took cognizance of the September 5 incident through news reports published in Hindustan Times and other media.

“It is with utmost grief and shock that we are being forced to take suo motu cognizance of certain unfortunate events, which have taken place in the city of Lucknow, over the course of the last few days,” observed the court.

“The incident of fire at Levana Suites was widely covered by several digital and print media houses. Hindustan Times published a news report titled ‘4 dead, 8 injured in major blaze at Lucknow hotel’ on September 6, 2022,” it said.

“We are also surprised to note that the hotel actually had a valid fire NoC at the time when this unfortunate incident took place,” added the court.

The court also took note of a fire incident at a coaching institute on Shahnajaf Road, Hazratganj, on September 6. “The flames of the fire at Levana Suites hotel had not even cooled off completely when it came to our knowledge that another fire broke out in a coaching centre on September 6, 2022,” said the court.

“A coaching centre by the name of Gravity Classes, operating from a building on the crowded Shahnajaf Road in Hazratganj, witnessed two fire incidents within a span of a few hours,” observed the court.

“Even though various probes and inspections have been ordered by the state government after the unfortunate fire at Levana Suites, and the Lucknow Development Authority and other state bodies are seen to be embarking upon sealing and demolition drives, it is often observed that such probes and drives end up losing steam as soon as such tragic incidents die down in public memory,” stated the court.

“The public, as well as the authorities, seem to always forget that prevention is better than cure,” added the court.

“In an attempt to regulate and prevent such incidents in future, and to ensure that we end up taking permanent lessons from this incident, we are taking suo motu cognizance of various digital and print reports relating to the incident of fire at Levana Suites Hotel at Madan Mohan Malviya Marg, Lucknow, on September 5 morning, along with the reports regarding the fire at a coaching centre on Shahnajaf Road, Lucknow, on September 6 afternoon,” said the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • PAU, Ludhiana, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said they expect help from Centre for funds for research, revamping the university, its hostels and houses. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research

    After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.

  • Eeshaan Agarwal with his parents and sister. (Sourced)

    NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist

    “He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.

  • Students in a jubilant mood after the declaration of NEET exam result in Ludhiana. Asmita Sharma stood second in Ludhiana and bagged AIR 128. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92

    Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.

  • Representative image.

    Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested

    Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.

  • The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. (Twitter)

    Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal

    The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out