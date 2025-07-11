Health services in Uttar Pradesh have derailed: Akhilesh

In a sharp attack on deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state health minister, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that health services in Uttar Pradesh were in a shambles. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The health services in Uttar Pradesh have completely derailed because the deputy CM is focused on the chief minister’s chair instead of his department. Arbitrariness and misery can be seen everywhere. In Kanpur, when two CMOs fought over a chair, the police had to be called. To hide his failure, dy CM sahab conducts raids and sits down,” Yadav said in a statement.

“Just recently, the deputy sahab went to Gonda’s medical college where there was chaos everywhere. Doctors in the hospital were in jeans and t-shirts. Patients told that patients admitted in the hospital do not even get bedsheets. The minister reprimanded a lot but nothing changed after his 37-minute visit,” he claimed.

“The scene of a patient sitting on the floor being given a drip at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi has gone viral on social media. The only trauma centre in Jagdishpur Amethi is only supposed to provide emergency services, but there is no proper arrangement for first aid here,” the SP chief alleged. He also alleged that health services in Lucknow were also not in a good condition.