UP in for a ‘scorching spell’ with temperatures set to rise by 2-3°C

Uttar Pradesh is in for a scorching stretch, with temperatures set to rise by 2 to 3°C over the next five days and stay well above normal across most of the state, the meteorological department said on Saturday. With no active weather system expected for at least a week and an anticyclone sitting over West Central India in the middle troposphere, dry conditions will prevail statewide. Representational image (File photo)

“Maximum temperatures in the southern part of Western UP are expected to be 5 to 8°C above normal, while in other parts, they are expected to be 3 to 6°C above normal. Minimum temperatures are also likely to remain 4 to 7°C above normal in most parts,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Lucknow meteorological office.

Jhansi recorded the highest maximum at 36.6°C, followed by Agra at 36.4°C, which was 7.5°C above normal. Banda logged 35.2°C and Aligarh 35°C, while Prayagraj stood at 34.4°C and Hamirpur at 34.2°C.

Night temperatures have also crossed the 20°C mark, with Banda recording 21°C and Varanasi BHU and Hamirpur at 20.2°C each.

Average daytime temperatures until March 12 are likely to exceed normal by over 4°C across most of West UP and by 2 to 4°C elsewhere. From March 13 to 19, above-normal temperatures of 2 to 4°C are forecast for northern parts, with the rest of the state likely to exceed normal by over 4°C.

In Lucknow, the day and night temperatures stood at 33.1°C and 19.2°C respectively. Clear skies are forecast for the state capital, with a maximum of around 34°C and a minimum of 19°C expected.