Heat is on: Five UP cities in country’s 18 hottest

A gradual rise in day and night temperatures gripped Uttar Pradesh, with at least 13 districts recording 42°C temperatures or above, indicating an intense heat pattern building across the state. A girl covers her face to protect against the scorching heat in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

In Moradabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8° C, followed by Lakhimpur Kheri 26.4° C, Hamirpur 26.2 and Fatehgarh 26° C.

Five UP cities figured among the 17 cities in the country where day temperatures exceeded 43° C and above. Banda emerged as the third hottest city in the country with 43.8°C, followed closely by Prayagraj at 43.7°C as the fourth hottest and Sultanpur at 43.3°C as sixth hottest city in India. Varanasi (BHU) recorded 43.1°C as the eight hottest city, while Agra touched 43°C and was the ninth hottest in the country, placing multiple districts firmly in the severe heat zone.

In Lucknow, day and night temperatures were recorded at 41.1 and 24.5° C. The forecast for Lucknow is clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 42 and 25° C, respectively.

Meteorological experts attribute the spike in temperatures to clear skies, intense solar radiation and lack of significant wind movement, all of which have contributed to sustained heating during the day.