Heatwave key reason for high air pollution in city: Report

Heatwave conditions was a contributing factor to the high air pollution levels in the state capital, stated a report by the Lucknow-based Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR). The 24-hour average concentrations of PM10 and PM 2.5 in the city in April and May were 118.8 and 85.9 µg/m³, respectively. (IITR)

IITR, a unit of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), on Monday released its annual pre-monsoon report for this year.

“The primary reason for the increase in particle pollution in the city’s atmosphere is extreme heatwaves during April and May,” the report said.

The 24-hour average concentrations of PM10 and PM 2.5 in the city in the said period were 118.8 and 85.9 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m ³) , respectively, as per the report.

The report further reasoned that high ambient temperature dried the atmospheric air and increased the wind speed, resulting in the resuspension of loose soil and road dust into the atmosphere.

The report also cited urban development activities, vehicular movement and traffic jams as the cause of air pollution.

Indira Nagar, Chowk most polluted

The study was conducted at four residential areas--Aliganj, Vikas Nagar, Indira Nagar and Gomati Nagar--and four commercial areas--Charbagh, Alambagh, Aminabad and Chowk.

Among the residential areas, the 24-hour concentrations of PM10 ranged from 79.3 to 272.8 µg/m³ with an average of 137.2 µg/m³. Its average concentration was highest in Indira Nagar.

Among the commercial areas, the concentrations of PM10 ranged from 96.7 to 379.4 µg/m³ with an average of 198.0 µg/m³. Its concentration was the highest in Chowk.

In residential areas, PM2.5 was in the range of 49.6 to 126.7 µg/m³ with an average of 85.9 µg/m³. It was the highest at Indira Nagar. Similarly, Chowk was the most polluted commercial area.

