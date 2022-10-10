Heavy rain lashes Uttar Pradesh, schools to remain closed in Lucknow, several other districts on Monday

Relentless and unseasonal rain fury on Sunday lashed vast swathes of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, prompting the authorities to declare the closure of schools on Monday in several districts and on Tuesday as well in some others.

More rain is in store for the state till Wednesday or Thursday, the Met department said.

As the Met department issued a warning for Lucknow, where rain began on Sunday evening with no signs of a let-up, and several other districts for Monday, the district administration in the state capital issued an advisory to citizens to not go outdoors unless absolutely necessary and directed hospitals to remain alert for any eventuality.

The Sunday rainfall was triggered by impact of a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, the Met department said.

In Lucknow, all schools up to class 12 will remain closed on Monday (October 10) due to the rain and the possibility of waterlogging.

“The order is applicable to all government and private schools of all boards,” said Lucknow district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar.

In Kanpur, too, schools will remain closed on Monday, said DM Vishakh G Iyer, who issued orders for closure of all schools up to class 12. The schools in Mainpuri will also remain closed on Monday.

In Agra, Aligarh, Mathura (up to class 8), Firozabad and Etah, the respective districts’ administration ordered for closure of schools for two days on Monday and Tuesday.

Bareilly recorded the maximum of 68.4 mm rain in a 24-hour period, followed by 49.2 mm in Aligarh, 48.2 mm in Meerut, 36 mm in Lakhimpur Kheri, 30 mm in Moradabad and Najibabad each, 29.8 mm in Agra, 26.4 mm in Hardoi.

The Lucknow DM advised residents to avoid going to crowded and traffic jam areas and stay away from open sewers, electric wires and poles.

Besides, he advised all government hospitals, primary health centres and community health centres and all others hospitals to remain on high alert. The authorities should ensure treatment of trauma patients and for snakebite, electric shock and water borne diseases at hospitals, he said.

Officers and employees posted in emergency services should be present on duty, he added. The authorities must ensure arrangement of medicines along with transportation for patients in case of emergency, he said.

The DM has advised everyone to stay away from old dilapidated buildings.

The districts for which a rain warning has been issued for Monday include Kausambi, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao and Lucknow. Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzzafarnagar. Baghpat. Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur Gautam Budha Nagar, Bulandsahar, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah and Agra are also on the list. They also include Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badayun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas.

On Monday, heavy rain is very likely over Bahraich, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Hardoi, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Bijnor, Amroha, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badayun and adjoining areas.

Very heavy rain is likely over Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly districts and adjoining areas on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad. Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah. Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badayun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and the adjoining areas.

