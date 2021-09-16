Heavy rain, water-logging throw life out of gear in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Continuous heavy rain on Thursday threw life out of gear in Lucknow and exposed the tall claims of the municipal corporation. The downpour resulted in water-logging, power disruptions, uprooted trees at several places and caused inconvenience to people.

“When it began to rain during the wee hours of Wednesday, it seemed like normal rainfall. But as the day progressed, the showers turned out to be a bane for people,” said Sushmita Singh, a resident of Indira Nagar – the area that witnessed heavy water-logging.

POWER BREAKDOWNS

Even VVIP areas like Dilkusha Colony, Gomti Nagar and Mahanagar witnessed power breakdowns. Supply to these areas had to be switched off after rainwater entered around 40 sub-stations of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA). Water also entered the premises of Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s office.

Due to power cuts, a number of students were not able to attend their online classes. Many employees working from home missed online meetings and work.

“Due to prolonged power cuts, the inverters didn’t work and generators ran out of fuel,” said Jai Prakash Shukla, a government employee from Gomti Nagar area.

RESIDENTS COMPLAIN

Rishikant Gupta, a resident of Alambagh, said: “The phone of LESA sub-station in Chander Nagar was switched off. Residents also complained that their phone calls were not responded by the 1912 helpline of LESA.”

LESA chief engineer (Cis Gomti) Madhukar Varma said, “At several places, trees have fallen on the power lines. In Hind Nagar, Ashiana, Cantt, Hardoi road etc, water entered a number of sub-stations and that’s why power supply was switched off in many areas. LESA teams are removing uprooted trees and flushing out water from the sub-stations.”

“Our homes are waterlogged and LMC’s phones are busy. The open nullah has overflowed into people’s homes, which poses risk of infection,” said Deeksha Sharma of Sector N, Ashiana.

Heavy water-logging was also reported from Faizullaganj, Mahanagar, Aliganj, Alambagh, Barha, Hazratganj, Charbagh, Moulviganj and Balaganj.

In front of Inox area in Gomti Nagar, pedestrians were seen wading through knee-deep water while dug-up roads in Qaiserbagh added to the woes of commuters.

“Several roads and drains in the city have been dug up. This is one of the reasons for water-logging,” said Sayyed Yawar Hussain ‘Reshu’, leader of opposition in LMC House and corporator of JC Bose ward in Qaiserbagh.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “All the 48 pumps were running at full capacity to clean the flow of major nullahs into river Gomti. I have directed officials to attend each and every complaint coming to the LMC control room.”

The situation was worse in the Old City area where roads are lying dug up in wake of the ongoing smart city project. “Heavy rains have made the ground situation worse. The showers have exposed the tall claims of the municipal corporation,” said Izzat Hussain, a resident of Hussainabad.

FLIGHTS AFFECTED

As a result of the inclement weather and low visibility, three flights to Lucknow were diverted to other destinations. International flights coming from and going to Sharjah was cancelled.

“We request all passengers to connect with their respective airline and check the schedule before leaving their homes. Special ferry vehicles have been arranged for transporting passengers. Pumps have been deployed to flush out water from the approach road,” said the spokesperson of Adani Airports Limited.

EXORBITANT CAB FARES

People said cab services were also hit hard by the inclement weather and drivers charged exorbitantly. “Cab providers charged three times more fare even for small distances. The scene was no different for food delivery mobile apps that were charging hefty amounts to deliver the food,” said Mohammad Shahdab, a student.

CAR STUCK IN PIT

A car was stuck in the pit created by a road cave-in near the Press Club while an old Banyan tree fell on an encroached structure in the park in front of Fatima Hospital. Inputs from Faara Nadeem