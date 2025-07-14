Heavy rains in East UP likely; light to moderate showers elsewhere

Starting Tuesday, eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to see heavy rains due to increased monsoon activity in the state, according to weather officials. Rising water levels of the Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Saturday (Rajesh Kumar)

“Under the effect of a low pressure developing in the Bay of Bengal, rainfall activity is likely to increase again in eastern Uttar Pradesh from the late night of July 14 or early hours of July 15 (Tuesday). Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places in the state with heavy rainfall at some places,” said senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office Atul Kumar Singh.

Citing reasons for a possible slight decrease in the rain intensity and distribution of rainfall on July 13 and 14, Singh said, “Due to the cyclonic circulation formed over north-eastern Madhya Pradesh moving towards the west and the monsoon trough shifting a little southwards from its normal position, there was a possibility of fewer rain.”

So far during this Monsoon, Bundelkhand and surrounding districts have received 2 to 3 times more rainfall than the average. For instance, Lalitpur received the highest rainfall of 603.8 mm against the normal of 200.1 mm since June 1, an excess of 202%. While many districts of Purvanchal have received much less rainfall than normal, he said.

Meanwhile, in West UP, Marconi in Lalitpur district received 163 mm rainfall, Auraiya 103.6 mm, Bijnor 82 mm, Jhansi-78.4 mm, Amroha 65 mm, Mahoba 62 mm, Hamirpur 52 mm and Agra 51 mm on Sunday.

In East UP, Fatehpur Tehsil (Barabanki) received 140 mm, Ankinghat (Kanpur City) 117.2 mm, Baberu (Banda) 110 mm, Pratapgarh 94 mm, Kannauj 91.8 mm, Varanasi Airport 67.2 mm, Sitapur 61 mm, Nawabganj Tehsil (Barabanki) 58 mm, Rajghat (Varanasi) 56.6 mm, Sultanpur 45.2 mm, Rae Bareilly 43.8 mm of rain.

Lucknow’s rain deficit down to 9%

Malihabad near Lucknow recorded 42.5 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Sunday, after which the rain deficit in the state capital reduced to just 9 per cent from 30 per cent on Friday.

Since June 1, Lucknow has seen 159.6 mm of rainfall activity against the normal of 175.7mm. On Monday, the capital may see partly cloudy skies giving way to “generally cloudy” skies towards the evening with one or two spells of light rain/thundershower.