Heavy vehicle ban partially lifted in Lucknow

The city police amended its previous order on Friday, which had banned the entry of heavy vehicles in Lucknow between 6 am and 11 pm. According to the amendment, heavy vehicles are now allowed restricted entry within the city, except from 9 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm, as stated by the police. For Representation only (HT File Photo)

“The earlier order issued by the Lucknow Traffic Police department was amended in response to the continued demand by oil companies, their management, and representatives,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) central.

“The initial order was implemented to manage the soaring traffic in the city and alleviate bottlenecks in major crossings. The new timings were decided, taking into consideration the peak hours, as 9 am to 12 pm and 5 to 8 pm coincide with school hours, when people are commuting to offices and markets,” added the DCP.

Explaining further, the DCP stated that the current timing allows heavy vehicles a total of 18 hours out of 24 to ply in the city. Similarly, the ban has been placed only for three hours each in the morning and evening.