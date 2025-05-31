High court raps UP govt for neglecting medical care outside Lucknow

PRAYAGRAJ Hearing a PIL related to medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad high court observed on Friday that though the state government has developed medical infrastructure in the state capital, those living in other cities are being denied such help. While directing the principal secretary, medical education, UP, to appear before it on July 1, the court directed him to apprise the court on the efforts undertaken by the state government for improving the overall condition of 42 medical colleges of UP and hospitals attached therein. (File Photo)

“It seems that entire focus of the state government is in developing medical infrastructure in the state capital, and people living in other cities of UP are being denied medical help. They have to run either to Lucknow or Delhi for medical treatment. It is the tax payers’ money, which should be evenly spent across Uttar Pradesh, and not a particular city should be developed as a medical hub, neglecting other cities of the state,” it said.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal directed the state government to take immediate action on deteriorating medical facilities in the state, and said before things go out of hand, the already existing infrastructure needs to be improved and strengthened.

While directing the principal secretary, medical education, UP, to appear before the court on July 1, the court directed him to apprise the court on the efforts undertaken by the state government for improving the overall condition of 42 medical colleges of UP and hospitals attached therein.

The court also directed the principal secretary to visit all state medical colleges by the next date fixed so as to gather a first-hand knowledge of the requirements and needs of hospitals attached to the medical colleges.

While directing to put up this case as fresh on July 1, the court directed Prayagraj’s district magistrate, police commissioner as well as municipal commissioner, nagar nigam, Prayagraj, superintendent-in-charge and deputy SIC, Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj and chief medical officer (CMO), Prayagraj, to remain present before it on the next date.

The court also directed principal secretary, medical education, UP, to file an affidavit disclosing the entire budgetary allocation to all medical colleges of the state, including that of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), King George’s Medical College (which is a deemed university) and also Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

The principal secretary was directed to also inform the court about the strengthening of the primary health centres across UP, as they are practically in a non-working condition, which is putting pressure on hospitals attached to medical colleges.

The court directed the principal secretary to place the matter before the state government for consideration of setting up, if necessary, an Institute like SGPGI in the Prayagraj region.