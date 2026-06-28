High humidity turns 39.7°C into 45.8°C ordeal in Lucknow

The state capital found little respite from the heat on Sunday. Although the maximum temperature settled at 39.7°C, the “feels like” temperature touched 45.8°C due to high humidity, which ranged between 48% and 83%, making for an uncomfortable day despite a brief spell of rain on Saturday night. The minimum temperature was 27.8°C.

Commuters braving a sweltering day in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lucknow is likely to see a partly cloudy sky towards Monday evening or night with the possibility of light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 41°C and 28°C, respectively. The IMD has also issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places.

At 43.4°C, Prayagraj was the hottest district in Uttar Pradesh and the second hottest in the country after Sriganganagar, which recorded 44.4°C. Other cities where the maximum temperature crossed 40°C included Agra (42.6°C), Fatehpur (42.4°C), Lakhimpur Kheri (42°C), Orai (41°C), Hamirpur and Bareilly (40.2°C each), and Fatehgarh and Basti (40°C each).

The IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers at isolated places across the state. Heatwave conditions are very likely at isolated places, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the weather office, a drop in temperatures due to increased pre-monsoon activity has limited heatwave conditions to Bareilly, Fatehpur and Varanasi, while severe heatwave conditions were confined to Lakhimpur Kheri and Prayagraj on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the weather office, a drop in temperatures due to increased pre-monsoon activity has limited heatwave conditions to Bareilly, Fatehpur and Varanasi, while severe heatwave conditions were confined to Lakhimpur Kheri and Prayagraj on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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While isolated heatwave conditions are expected to persist for another 24 hours, weather conditions are favourable for the rapid advance of the southwest monsoon across Uttar Pradesh following its arrival in the final phase of June. A fresh spell of rainfall is likely to begin on June 30, with intensity expected to increase gradually and good rainfall forecast in the first week of July. As a result, heatwave conditions are expected to end across the state, with temperatures likely to fall by 5-7°C during the first week of July.