Hoardings add fuel to SP-BJP ‘DNA’ war

As the ‘DNA’ war between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rages on amid allegations and counter allegations, hoardings hailing deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak were put up across major roads in the state capital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, the chief of SP lawyers’ wing sent a legal notice to BJP president JP Nadda. One of the hoardings installed across major locations in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

The hoardings, reportedly installed by a lesser-known group called ‘Uttar Pradesh Nagrik Samiti’ appeared at prominent locations, including Lohia Park, Polytechnic crossing, 1090 crossing, and near the BJP state headquarters.

Featuring an image of Pathak, the hoardings carried the slogan, “Appeasement of particular segment, hooliganism and abuse -- Namazwadis’ DNA report has come.”

President of SP lawyers’ wing Krishna Kanhaiya Lal has sent a legal notice to Nadda, objecting to the language used by the deputy CM for the party and the term ‘DNA’.

The notice sent on Friday demands that Pathak issue a public apology within two weeks, failing which legal action would be taken against the BJP president.

An FIR was registered in Lucknow on May 17 after an “objectionable” post on X against Pathak made from SP media cell’s X handle. The complaint was lodged by Anand Dwivedi, president of BJP’s Lucknow Mahanagar (city) unit, at the Hazratganj police station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Though the post was deleted, Pathak shared its screenshot.

On May 18, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that he ensured it would not happen again. However, he added that Pathak should also refrain from making any comments on the DNA of anyone.