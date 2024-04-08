Hoax bomb threat in train sends cops in a tizzy

Lucknow: A hoax call about a bomb in the Gwalior-Barauni Express train in Barabanki sent the cops in a tizzy on Sunday. However, no explosives were found even after hours of extensive search and finally the the train was allowed to resume its journey. After a 50-minute search, ASP Sinha confirmed the train’s clearance at 10:31 am. The police are continuing their investigation and plan to file an FIR soon. (Pic for representation)

Senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railways, Lucknow division, Rekha Sharma confirmed the incident .

Police, RPF, and Army conducted a thorough check with dog squad and bomb disposal unit . Passengers were frisked and the train was cleared after a 50-minute search.

As per reports, the Barabanki police received a call from an unknown number at 9:25 am on Sunday, reporting a bomb in the Gwalior-Barauni Express train in Barabanki. The train was halted at the Barabanki railway station and thoroughly checked. When no evidence of explosives was found, the train was allowed to resume its journey.

Additional SP, Chiranjeevi Nath Sinha, said that inspector GRP alerted the control room about the suspected bomb, leading to a careful search of the train with six fire tenders and two ambulances on standby. The dog squad and the Army’s bomb disposal unit were called in for assistance, ensuring a thorough check of every coach and the platform. RPF and GRP teams conducted passenger frisking without finding any suspicious items.

In a previous incident in 2019, a similar scare occurred when a passenger raised concerns about a possible detonation plan, resulting in over 700 passengers being evacuated at Piprasand station on the same train.