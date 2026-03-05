Holi celebrations turn sour: Drunk driving, overspeeding claim 8 lives in Lucknow

At least eight people died and over 300 were injured during Holi celebrations in the city, with most cases linked to road accidents caused by overspeeding and drunk driving, officials said. Most cases linked to road accidents caused by overspeeding and drunk driving. (For representation)

Records show that five major government hospitals remained flooded with patients, with over 300 admitted within 24 hours. Among the fatalities, six people died at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and two at Lok Bandhu Raj Narain (LBRN) Hospital.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital treated the highest number of patients at 88, followed by KGMU (72), LBRN Hospital (60), Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (52), and Balrampur Hospital (38).

Dr Premraj, chief medical superintendent of the trauma centre at KGMU, said 248 people arrived for treatment, including 72 road accident victims. “Around 40 of them were injured in accidents linked to alcohol consumption,” he said.

At Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, 52 patients were brought to the emergency ward after being injured in Holi-related incidents, said assistant public relations officer Nimisha Sonkar.

Hospital authorities said most accidents occurred due to overspeeding during Holi celebrations, while several patients were treated for reactions to colours and suspected poisoning.

Civil Hospital director Dr Kajali Gupta said most of the 88 cases treated there were related to road accidents caused by overspeeding.

Balrampur Hospital director Dr Kavita Arya said overspeeding and alcohol consumption were the main reasons behind the accidents.

LBRN Hospital’s officiating director Dr Rajeev Dixit also attributed most accident cases to overspeeding during Holi celebrations.