Home Guard exam begins, 75.33% candidates appear on first day in Uttar Pradesh

The Home Guard Enrolment-2025 written examination began across 1,053 centres in 74 districts, excluding Shravasti, with a 75.33% turnout on the opening day under extensive security arrangements, senior Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) officials said on Saturday. Candidates coming out of an exam centre in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

The exercise, spread over three days (April 25–27), began with over 6.35 lakh candidates appearing out of 8.44 lakh. The examination, aimed at filling 41,424 Home Guard posts, is expected to see around 25.32 lakh candidates across multiple shifts.

The first shift on Saturday ran from 10 am to noon, followed by the second from 3pm to 5pm. Entry was allowed only after strict frisking, biometric verification, and retina scans, part of a broader strategy to eliminate impersonation and malpractice.

Despite tight arrangements, authorities reported a few instances of exam-related offences and acted promptly.

In Etah, police busted a forged admit card racket at an examination centre in Saket. The accused, Tejvir Singh, was arrested for allegedly manipulating key details such as roll number, exam timing, and attendance data on a fake admit card. An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Officials said further action is underway against those involved in generating the forged document

In Kanpur Nagar, three individuals—Akhilesh Yadav (assistant teacher), Sandeep Chandra Vishwakarma, and Nirmal Kumar—were arrested for attempting to use concealed electronic devices inside an examination hall in the Chunni Ganj area. Police said the devices were hidden to bypass checks and facilitate unfair assistance. A case has been registered under provisions of the Public Examinations Act, 2024.

CANDIDATE FEEDBACK AND EXAM PATTERN

Candidates described the paper as moderate in difficulty, with a strong focus on general knowledge and current affairs, including national and international topics. The test, carrying 100 marks, consisted of objective-type questions with a two-hour duration.

Many aspirants highlighted employment concerns as a key motivation. Candidates from districts such as Sitapur and Ayodhya said they were exploring Home Guard recruitment as part of broader job searches despite holding higher educational qualifications.

STATEWIDE ALERT, ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY

Officials said the successful conduct of the first day was ensured through multi-layer security arrangements, including surveillance systems and coordinated deployment of police forces across districts. The state police remained on alert throughout the day.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy, the recruitment board warned of strict legal action against anyone attempting to compromise the examination process. It also advised candidates to stay alert against misinformation and fraudulent intermediaries.