Home ministry nod to name change of two places in Uttar Pradesh

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given its consent to change the names of two places in Uttar Pradesh following recommendations from the state government, said an official aware of the matter.

The ‘no-objection’ certificates were issued by the ministry on Tuesday for changing the name of ‘Mundera Bazaar’ municipal council in Gorakhpur district to ‘Chauri Chaura’ and that of ‘Telia Afghan’ village in Deoria district to ‘Telia Shukla’, the official added.

During the inauguration of yearlong Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on February 4, 2021, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given approval to the proposal of the local people’s representatives and residents to change the name of ‘Mundera Bazaar’ municipal council to ‘Chauri Chaura’ municipal council. Later, the state government sent the proposal for the change of the name to the central government.

Chauri Chaura was in the limelight during the non- cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1922. On February 4, 1922 three villagers were killed in the fight between locals and police there. Later, the villagers set the police station afire in which 22 policemen were killed. The British government had lodged a case against 228 people and among them 19 were given capital punishment while 14 were sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The change of name of ‘Mundera Bazaar’ to Chauri Chaura is the correction of the historical fact,” said the officer. Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), Gorakhpur, Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that the proposal of district authorities regarding the change had got approval from the Union home ministry and that the official order was likely by Wednesday.

The proposal for the change of Telia Afghan village to ‘Telia Shukla’ village was passed by the gram panchayat in October 2019. The then gram pradhan Neeraj Shukla said, “On revenue records, the name of the village was Telia Afghan but it was popularly known as ‘Telia Shukla’ village. Due to the different names in the government records and the popular name, there was confusion in the implementation of the government schemes.”

A unanimous resolution was passed by the village panchayat to change the name of the village to Telia Shukla, he added. Later, the district administration officers visited the village to record the statement of the villagers. The district administration sent the proposal for the change in the name of the village to the Revenue Board. The state government, in turn, forwarded the proposal to the central government.

The home ministry considers proposals for name change according to the existing guidelines in consultations with agencies concerned. “It gives a ‘no-objection’ certificate to change the name of any place after taking consent from the ministry of railways, department of posts and the Survey of India,” another official said.

For changing the name of a village, town or a city, an executive order is needed. “Renaming of a state requires an amendment to the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament,” the official added.