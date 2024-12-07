Honouring Ch Charan Singh: Noorpur Madhaiya village to become Hapur’s fifth block

Noorpur Madhaiya, the native village of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh in Hapur district, is set to become the district’s fifth block, named after the iconic leader. The former PM was born in Noorpur Madhaiya on December 23, 1902 (Sourced)

The district administration has initiated preparations to draft a proposal for this development. “Villages from Hapur and Simbhawli tehsils will be merged to form the new block of Noorpur,” said the district magistrate Prerna Sharma, adding that villages near Noorpur will be prioritised for inclusion.

Currently, the Hapur district is comprised of four blocks: Simbhawli, Hapur, Garhmukteshwar, and Dhaulana. With the addition of Noorpur, it will gain a significant new administrative unit.

The former PM, born in Noorpur Madhaiya on December 23, 1902, is a revered figure, particularly among farmers. The village sees numerous visitors on his birth anniversary, including leaders from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a party founded in 1996 by his son, Chaudhary Ajit Singh, to honour his legacy and contributions.

RLD national general secretary Trilok Tyagi applauded the proposal, attributing the initiative to Chaudhary’s grandson, Jayant Chaudhary, a Union minister. “Jayant Chaudhary had raised this demand and written to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Naming a block after Chaudhary Charan Singh would be a fitting tribute to his contributions as a farmers’ leader and a great honour for those who uphold his ideology,” said Tyagi.