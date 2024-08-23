How senior doctors in Lucknow found ways to give relief to more patients

When resident doctors stayed off duty to protest against the rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, senior doctors across medical institutes in the state capital and other districts rendered yeoman’s service to the patients. Patients waiting in front of the OPD counter. (HT)

The number of operations conducted at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre went up.

This is because several patients who could not be operated upon be at the regular operating theatres, sought emergency treatment.

“All patients who cannot bear pain or have a deteriorating condition fall under the emergency category. This is apart from cases related to road traffic accident or serious injury otherwise, hence the number of patients being operated at the trauma centre has gone up,” said a senior faculty. The rise in the number of emergency operations was about 20%.

Senior doctors/consultants were present at the OPD and giving medical advice to patients, though the number of patients had reduced owing to strike by the residents doctors.

Those patients considered fit for emergency treatment were given the required facility in the emergency wing of the medical institutes.

“We have no objection to treatment in emergency and, in fact, all resident doctors are present for duty in the emergency,” said a resident doctor at KGMU.

Though serious or critical patients were given preference at the emergency department, if the operating theatre is not engaged, those with less complications are also being operated.

At the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, senior doctors adopted this way to see follow-up patients even if they failed to get an OPD ticket due to the strike, which later ended on Thursday night.

“When a patient in need and pain comes, they need to be seen. If we return them, they will have no option but to bear the pain,” said a senior faculty at RMLIMS.