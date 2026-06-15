HT exposé prompts FIR, probe into alleged illegal soil mining in Lucknow’s Wellness City project

The district administration on Sunday ordered a detailed inquiry into alleged illegal soil mining in the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) proposed Wellness City project area, while the irrigation department lodged an FIR against unidentified persons after a Hindustan Times investigation revealed large-scale excavation and movement of soil to LDA infrastructure works. The excavation site near the Indira Canal in Lucknow that is under investigation for alleged illegal soil mining. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Additional district magistrate (City-East) Mahendra Pal Singh summoned LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava, executive engineer Ajeet Kumar and other officials to conduct spot inspections and verify the allegations. Singh said the investigation was in progress and that a report would be submitted on Monday.

The action came after HT’s investigation found heavy earthmovers and dumpers operating at multiple sites and transporting excavated soil to LDA projects, including the Green Corridor and internal township roads. LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar remained unavailable for comment despite attempts by HT to contact him.

A senior district administration official said the irrigation department has lodged an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the alleged illegal excavation. Mining department teams working under the supervision of the ADM (City-East) have also been directed to investigate the matter and take necessary action. The official said responsibility would be fixed after the inquiry report is submitted.

LDA teams conduct spot inspections

HT revisited the locations on Sunday and found LDA teams inspecting sites along the Outer Ring Road and other areas mentioned in the report. Sources within the authority confirmed that officials visited the locations after the issue came to light.

Singh said a committee had already been constituted after the allegations surfaced and authorities were carrying out a detailed verification.

“The investigation is underway and the final report will be submitted on Monday,” he said.

Residents seek audit of excavated soil

Residents and social activists demanded that the inquiry examine not only those carrying out the excavation but also whether the quantity of soil extracted matched official permissions and the volume used in LDA projects.

A social activist, requesting anonymity, said comparing approved excavation quantities with the soil used in roads and infrastructure projects could help establish its source and reveal any irregularities. “If permissions were granted for only a limited quantity of soil, authorities should explain how such massive quantities reached project sites,” he said.

HT investigation tracked soil movement

HT’s investigation found excavated soil being transported from villages such as Noorpur Behata and Churheya to the Green Corridor stretch within the Wellness City project.

During a late-night inspection on Wednesday, HT found heavy earthmovers operating at multiple sites. At one location near the Indira Dam flyover, excavators had allegedly created an approach road by dumping soil into a water body. A subsequent visit showed earthmovers loading dumpers that transported soil to the Green Corridor alignment.

In another instance, HT tracked a dumper carrying soil from a site near the road leading to Ekana Cricket Stadium. The vehicle travelled through CG City Road, Sultanpur Road and the Outer Ring Road before entering the Wellness City area and unloading the soil.

No police checkpoints or enforcement teams were visible along the route despite the movement of heavy vehicles.

Political reactions

Social activist Vivek Sharma questioned whether the current inquiry would identify those responsible or shield officials allegedly involved. He alleged that authorities had ignored visible violations and raised concerns about accountability in development projects.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra attacked the BJP government and alleged that illegal mining continued unchecked across Uttar Pradesh.

“It is not possible without the connivance of ruling party MLAs and authorities,” he said, claiming that similar complaints had emerged from districts including Banda, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Mahoba and Sitapur.

BJP MLA OP Srivastava said he would comment on the issue on Monday, while Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh did not respond to calls or messages from this correspondent.

Divisional commissioner seeks report

Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said he would ask district magistrate Vishak G to examine the matter and ensure that any illegal mining activity was stopped immediately.

The DM said ADM Mahendra Pal Singh had been authorised to make statements on the issue as he was supervising the investigation on the ground.

Similar violations surfaced in Naimish Nagar project

The revelations recall a similar episode in march this year, when HT exposed large-scale soil excavation in villages falling under the proposed Naimish Nagar township project in Bakshi Ka Talab.