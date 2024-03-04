Strength of doctors has been doubled at the trauma centre in Jankipuram Extension and round-the-clock clinical services are available too. HT IMPACT: Now, Jankipuram extension trauma centre to cater to trauma patients (HT)

The development happened after HT raised the issue in its February 13 edition, reporting how the trauma centre was working just as an OPD with four doctors, one pharmacist and two ward attendants till 2 pm only forcing serious patients to look for other options.

The trauma centre, located near the Lucknow-Sitapur highway, was inaugurated in July 2023 by defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh to cater to trauma and serious cases. After HT report Lucknow’s health officials swung into action.

“Four more doctors have joined the Jankipuram Trauma Centre. We are ready to cater to trauma cases and in the next 48-hours we will be ready to conduct our first surgery, in case a patient comes here,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow. The CMO got four more doctors posted at the trauma centre along with other necessary equipment and staff. He said more staff will be posted if required.

With a 10-bed capacity, this trauma centre will bring major relief as the other trauma centre in Chowk is about 10-kms away,” he said.

Health officials said the capacity of the centre would be increased to 20 beds soon. At present the trauma centre has got two orthopaedic surgeons, two general surgeons apart from MBBS doctors who will be posted on rotation to ensure their round the clock presence at the centre.