Hypothermia among kids:Protect infants from cold, layer warm clothing, say doctors

Published on Jan 09, 2023 12:29 AM IST

During winter, if your little one is unusually quiet and sleepy and refuses its feed, it could be hypothermia or an adverse impact due to prolonged exposure to cold, said doctors suggesting parents need to be careful during the present cold weather

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

During winter, if your little one is unusually quiet and sleepy and refuses its feed, it could be hypothermia or an adverse impact due to prolonged exposure to cold, said doctors suggesting parents need to be careful during the present cold weather.

“The cold that the state is reeling under is a key factor for hypothermia among infants. We have started getting sporadic cases where parents reach hospital in the morning stating the child isn’t showing normal movement,” said Dr Salman, senior paediatrician at Dufferin (women’s) Hospital.

He said, “The skin of infants is thin and has less fat. Hence, they get affected by with winter winds earlier than adults. Ignoring symptoms may lead to a major issue.”

Under extreme impact, the pulse becomes weak with slowed breathing, and affects respiration. “An unusual and most important sudden drowsiness should be taken note of by parents in case of children less than five years of age,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

“Having noticed any symptoms, medical advice becomes significant to check any further adverse impact. Ensure the body temperature remains between 36.5 degrees Celsius and 37.5 degrees Celsius, which is optimum body temperature,” said Dr Salman.

He said, “Mothers can also give kangaroo mother care to their child. The room temperature should be maintained between 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.”

“Do not make the child wear very thick winter clothes, instead give more layers of clothes. Avoid putting on too many clothes and instead make the room warm,” said Dr Shukla.

Dr Salman said, “While using warmers, parents should avoid using electrical filament heaters as these can reduce oxygen. Do not burn anything to keep the room warm, instead oil-based heaters can be used.”

