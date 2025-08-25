I oppose casteist system, not Brahmins: SP Maurya

LUCKNOW Apni Janata Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who was at the centre of a controversy due to statements against a few verses of the Ramcharitmanas in the past, has now said that he is not against the Brahmin community, but opposes the system which promotes untouchability and casteism in the society. Apni Janata Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya. (HT file)

Maurya, who launched the digital platform of his party and addressed Bhagidari Mahasammelan in Lucknow on Sunday, said that he doesn’t believe in abusing anyone. He also said he will continue to stand against objectionable remarks about Dalits, tribals, backwards and women.

Speaking to HT on the allegations of him being labelled “anti-Brahmin”, he said, “I want to make it clear once again that I am not against any religion or caste. If anyone says that I am anti-Brahmin, then they should show me my statement against Brahmins. However, no one has the right to insult Dalits, tribals, backwards and women in the garb of religion. Whenever there will be a statement against Dalits, backwards or women, then I would stand in front of them.”

“If some people think that fighting against the disrespect of Dalits, tribals, backwards and women is a kind of abuse then I can’t help them. I have never abused anyone and neither am I in favour of abusing anyone,” he added.

On his statement against the Ramcharitmanas, Maurya said, “At times, there are allegations against me that I was against Tulsidas’s Ramayana. I would like to say that I have never been against Ramayan, but yes some verses of the Ramayan which dehumanize Dalits, tribals and women and I was against those specific verses.”

“I am against Brahmanical and Manuvad arrangements in the society and it doesn’t mean that I am against any particular caste or religion. It simply means that I am against such a system in the society which promotes untouchability and casteism,” added Maurya, who was attacked in Rae Bareli earlier this month, allegedly by Karni Sena members, for his controversial statements.

He further said, “Allegations that I had got copies of the Ramcharitmanas burnt are baseless and without any facts. Some workers burnt it but that doesn’t mean I had done it. I came to know after it was done, how can anyone blame me for it? I have been against any kind of objectionable remarks and I will continue to do so.”

Maurya was a minister in the Bahujan Samaj Party regime. He switched over to the BJP in 2016. He joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in 2022 but failed to win the election from Fazilnagar assembly constituency. In 2024, Maurya left the SP. Later, he floated his own political outfit, Apni Janata Party.