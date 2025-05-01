IAF jets to make day-night landing on Ganga E-way

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will create history on Friday when Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets and transport aircraft will land and take-off during the day and night on the newly-built 3.5-km-long airstrip on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, becoming the first state in the country to have night landing facility for fighter jets on an expressway. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the construction work of Ganga Expressway in Hardoi, Shahjahanpur and Hapur, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The air show is being organized to assess the expressway’s potential as an alternative runway during times of war or national emergencies. The exercise will be conducted in two phases — during the day and at night — to test the airstrip’s night-landing capabilities, according to the UP government.

The exercise holds much significance in wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir on April 22.

IAF fighter jets will touch down and take off from the airstrip in daylight, and thereafter, between 7pm and 10pm. They will perform low fly-pasts at an altitude of just one metre, followed by landing and take-off drills.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and members of the state cabinet will be witness to this historic moment.

“Notably, this will be the first airstrip in the country designed to support day and night landings of fighter aircraft, making it a strategic asset for defence preparedness. It will also serve as the Air Force’s training and rehearsal base,” the statement said.

The state government has taken all requite steps for the security of the airstrip by installing around 250 CCTV cameras on both sides.

On Thursday, the IAF took over operational control of the airstrip, with personnel from the air force and the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) coordinating efforts.

UP finance minister Suresh Khanna, minister of state for cooperation JPS Rathore, public representatives and senior air force officials will also attend the event.

4th E-WAY IN U.P. TO HAVE AIRSTRIP

*The Ganga Expressway will be the fourth expressway in the state that will have an airstrip for fighter jets of the Indian Air force.

*The three other airstrips are at Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao, the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, and the Bundelkhand Expressway near Etawah.

*These strategically located airstrips serve as alternative runways for the Indian Air Force during wartime or emergencies.

*But the Ganga Expressway is the first in UP and across the country that has a night-landing facility.

*The air show will assess the expressway’s readiness for use as an alternate runway and demonstrate the IAF’s rapid response capability.

AIRCRRAFT TO LAND ON E-WAY TODAY

RAFALE: French-made Rafale is equipped with a modern electronic warfare system and long-range Meteor missile. This aircraft can operate in all weather conditions.

SU-30 MKI: This twin-seater fighter, jointly developed by India-Russia, is capable of long-range strikes and can fly with missiles like BrahMos.

MIRAGE-2000: Another French marvel, the Mirage-2000 is capable of carrying out high-speed deep penetration strikes and also capable of carrying nuclear payload.

MiG-29: It is a fighter aircraft with high speed, high flight and ability to dodge radar.

JAGUAR: It is a precision strike aircraft used in ground attack and anti-ship missions.

C-130J SUPER HERCULES: This heavy transport aircraft plays a major role in deploying special forces, disaster relief and rescue missions.

AN-32: Transport aircraft suitable for transporting goods and soldiers in high-altitude areas.

MI-17 V5 helicopter: Multipurpose helicopter required for search and rescue, medical evacuation and humanitarian aid operations.