IAS Anurag Srivastava to receive PM’s award for solar innovation

Anurag Srivastava, additional chief secretary of the Namami Gange and rural water supply department, has been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister’s award for excellence in public administration, 2023. Srivastava will be felicitated by the centre in the “innovation-state” category for his groundbreaking use of solar power in Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Uttar Pradesh. ACS, Namami Gange and rural water supply department, Anurag Srivastava. (Sourced)

A 1992-batch IAS officer, Srivastava spearheaded the integration of solar energy in the state’s water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This initiative has enhanced the sustainability and efficiency of rural water systems.

The recognition was communicated to UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh by V. Srinivas, secretary of the ministry of personnel, on Wednesday. The central government specifically acknowledged Srivastava’s role in the successful implementation of solar-powered water schemes, a key element of the National Jal Jeevan Mission.

In his official letter, Srinivas commended Srivastava for his “valuable contribution with commitment and dedication,” which led to exceptional performance in the innovation category. Srivastava will be honoured with the award on April 10 during a ceremony in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister’s award for excellence in public administration recognises exceptional work by IAS officers across India, focusing on innovation and impactful contributions to the top five national programs.