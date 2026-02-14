Iconic Green Park stadium set for ₹350-crore structural overhaul

A witness to the genius of Jasu Patel, Gundappa Viswanath, Mohd Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar and others, the iconic Green Park stadium in Kanpur is set for a ₹350-crore structural overhaul, backed by a fresh ₹45-crore infusion from the state government. Green Park stadium in Kanpur. (FILE PHOTO)

The latest budget allocation aims to kickstart a three-phase redevelopment plan designed to fix dilapidated stands and an archaic drainage system.

The project aims to push the spectator capacity to 35,041 while adding luxury corporate boxes and a media centre that meets modern standards. The first phase of the work involves pulling down the old C-Stall and the B-General stand. With the initial ₹45-50 crore, the authorities will build a new players’ pavilion and a state-of-the-art media centre. The ground’s drainage system, which has often turned the outfield into a pool during heavy rain, will be replaced.

Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi said, “The rejuvenation of Green Park stadium is among the priorities of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. This stadium is a sports heritage not only for Kanpur, but for the entire country. Our goal is to ensure it is developed to high standards so that it can once again host international matches, including IPL and T20 games.”

He also emphasised the need for a futuristic design, suggesting that the stadium should eventually look toward models like the Ahmedabad stadium to provide world-class facilities for spectators and media alike.

In the second stage, the focus will shift to the eastern side of the ground. The C-pavilion and the D, E, and F stands will be demolished to make room for a large, modern East Stand. The third and most expensive part of the plan involves tearing down the old VIP and Director pavilions. These will be replaced by new structures featuring fitness centres, recovery rooms, and medical facilities for players and officials.

Dr Sanjay Kapoor, chairman of the UP T20 league, welcomed the redevelopment initiative and said it addresses the stadium’s most critical issues.

“With the new look and, more importantly, the new drainage system, Kanpur will be in a position to enjoy international matches again,” he added.

“UPCA is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of fans and provide modern comforts,” he added.

The government has set aside a separate fund of ₹1.5 crore for a modern physiotherapy centre to make Green Park a central hub for athlete recovery and training in the region. The first phase of construction is expected to take about 18 months. The venue has hosted some of the most famous moments in Indian cricket history since 1952.