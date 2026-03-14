If there is no gas shortage, why have BJP leaders gone into hiding?: Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party (SP) national president and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, has once again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the centre and state, questioning why BJP leaders are hiding if there is no LPG shortage. Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Speaking to the media in Lucknow on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “If the BJP claims there is no shortage of ‘gas,’ then why have their ministers, members of parliament (MPs), members of the legislative assembly (MLAs), councilors, along with their millions of party workers and their unregistered associates, gone underground? These individuals, who claim to belong to the world’s largest political party, should emerge from their hideouts, go amongst the public and ensure that gas is made available through the gas agencies.”

Akhilesh Yadav also asserted that the truth is, the more the shortage intensifies, the more the BJP escalates its lies to deny it. “Is the public now expected to lay siege to the homes, offices, establishments, or even the vehicles (from which they have removed the BJP flags) of BJP members?” asked Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP national president further stated, “The more the shortage intensifies, the more the BJP escalates its lies to deny it. From the oxygen crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic to the current shortages of cooking gas, industrial gases, or fertilizers—this remains the consistent tactic of BJP members in every situation. The BJP invariably finds an opportunity for black marketing amidst any disaster.”

Akhilesh Yadav questioned why the public should bear the brunt of the BJP’s blunders. “The ruling BJP, along with their unregistered associates who make ‘centuries-old’ claims of selfless service, should set up free community kitchens for those suffering from hunger; otherwise, they should simply stay out of sight,” said Akhilesh Yadav.