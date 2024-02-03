The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) would hold a comprehensive training camp to enhance disaster management capabilities of additional district magistrates (ADMs) in Uttar Pradesh. IIM-L experts to train U.P. officers on tapping tech for disaster management (file photo)

The inaugural phase of this camp would be held at IIM Lucknow on February 6 and 7. The three-phased training camp, will cater to 25 ADMs from different districts in each phase. Esteemed experts from renowned institutions, with expertise in field of climate change, sustainability, and disaster management, conducting insightful training sessions for ADMs during the camp.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The camp will consist of four sessions, focusing on key topics such as climate change, sensitivity, disaster management, relief logistics, stakeholder management, digital initiatives and design thinking.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s initiative is aimed at building on the expertise of ADMs in handling a spectrum of disasters, ranging from pandemics and floods to droughts, excessive rainfall, lightning, and more, ensuring effective management and mitigation, the state government said in a release.

In September 2019, the Yogi Adityanath government’s ministers and senior bureaucrats had taken lessons in good governance, development, political management at IIM-L. They had also acquired skills to improve delivery of government programmes for the people. In 2023, they trained U.P. school principals and teachers.

The U.P. government anticipates that this initiative will significantly reduce the occurrences of disasters, enhance public awareness, and minimise casualties.

Additional chief secretary (revenue) Sudhir Garg highlighted progress made in reducing casualties over the past six and a half years, attributing it to the chief minister’s foresight and the proactive approach of alerting officials in advance.

He said that the IIM-L training camp is aligned with Yogi Adityanath’s vision for effective disaster management and is aimed at equipping all ADMs in the state with necessary skills. He said the discussions during the IIM-L camp will delve into critical aspects of policy, management, and implementation mechanisms at the district level.

Professor S Venkataramanaiah from IIM-L was quoted in the government release as stating that they will enhance officials’ understanding of challenges and risks, along with the utilisation of technology in climate sensitivity and disaster management.

The training camp will also introduce officials to cutting-edge management techniques, high-tech technologies, and opportunities in climate change and disaster management.

The camp’s sessions will feature Neeraj Dwivedi, professor of strategic management at IIM-L, senior officials from the U.P. government, Dr. Arun Jain, CEO of Intellect Chennai, Prasad Unnikrishnan and GT Bharat from Kochi.