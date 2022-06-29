IIT Kanpur convocation: 1360 students receive digital degrees, 51 bag medal, awards
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), hosted its 55th convocation in which, like last year, the students were awarded blockchain-based digital degrees, on Wednesday.
The 1360 students who got degrees on the occasion included PhD students (116), 10 MTech-PhD (joint degree), MTech (144), BTech (556), MBA (53), MDes (14), 25 MS (by research), PGPEX-VLFM (40), 144 in MSc (2 years course), double major (24), dual degree (108), 21 from MS-PD (MS part of the dual degree) and BS (105).
These blockchain-based digital degrees would be accessible to the students through Indisi Wallet app.
“Our team at IIT Kanpur developed blockchain and self-sovereign identity (SSI), which allows students to manage and store their digital degrees as verifiable credentials in digital wallets installed on their devices. These credentials cannot be forged, are globally verifiable, sensitive to user content and can be disclosed selectively. It also addresses issues of global privacy and security concerns and upholds the underlying principles of the envisioned data protection bill,” said professor Manindra Agrawal, one of the coordinators of the National Blockchain Project said.
Professor Agarwal said the SSI would help make the process seamless, secure and preserve privacy too. Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairperson of Narayana Health, was the chief guest on the occasion.
“IIT-K has led many life-saving medical innovations and initiatives over the years. I hope that the students who received their degrees today would reflect the same ideals as inculcated at IIT-K and would try to make this world a better place,” Dr Shetty said in his virtual address.
Apart from degrees, 51 categories of prizes and medals were given to students. Besides, 21 students were given the ‘outstanding PhD thesis’ award.
The President’s gold medal went to Shashwat Gupta from the computer science and engineering department, the director’s gold medal (4-year UG programme) went to Priydarshi Singh from the aerospace engineering department, the director’s Gold Medal (5-year UG program) went to Prateek Yadav from the mechanical engineering department. The Ratan Swarup memorial award went to Atin Vikram Singh from the electrical engineering department. The Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma medal was given to Rupesh R Chafle from the materials science and engineering (MSE) department.
“Convocation is an occasion to celebrate the learning and to take pledge to practice the values and ethos, going ahead in life. I wish everyone who received degrees and awards, the very best and hope that they would contribute to a better world,” said Dr Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, chairman, board of governors (BoG), IIT-K, who presided over the convocation.
Professor Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-K said, “The convocation is one such occasion that all students eagerly wait for. It is a momentous annual occasion for the institute as well as we celebrate the learning of those who are going out into the world to do greater good for the nation and society, at large.”
The dress code for this year’s convocation was traditional cream-color kurta and white pyjamas for male students, and traditional cream-color kurta and white churidar or leggings for women students.
-
30K register for Pune varsity senate elections
PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.
-
World Bank offers ₹3,500 cr agri loan to U.P.
The World Bank has offered a soft loan of ₹3,500 crore to Uttar Pradesh to promote food processing and crop diversification with a view to enhance the income of the state's farmers, people in the know of things said. The loan offer was made by World Bank, regional director, South Asia, John Roome, in a meeting with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of agriculture and forest departments, here, on Tuesday.
-
Post Udaipur killing, police step up vigil in U.P.
Letters@htlive.com After the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh police have stepped up vigil across the state as a precautionary measure. “All police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Our priority is to maintain law and order in the state and avert any type of trouble,” Director General of Police, U. P., DS Chauhan said while talking to newspersons.
-
SPPU exam trend: Students need extra supplements, write till end
PUNE The semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University are currently underway, however, an interesting trend is seen among students. With engineering, architecture and pharmacy exams having started initially, it is seen that pharmacy students are attaching the maximum number of supplements which is seven to eight. The students are given the main answer sheet of 24 pages with each supplement containing four pages.
-
A Pune-based businessman was duped of ₹35 lakh by three fraudsters who promised to give him new currency notes. The businessman lodged a first information report (FIR) at Lakshar police station on Wednesday. Police have booked Sajid Mubarak Sheikh from Koregaon Park, Jaswinder Sing Gundev from Ravivar peth and Jitendra Mehta from Bharuch Gujrat under sections 406, 420, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics