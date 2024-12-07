IIT Madras experts to use 7-D tech for Ram Katha, Hanuman Katha galleries

letters@hindustantimes.com AThe trust has proposed four galleries on Ram Katha and one on Lord Hanuman at the Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya. (For representation)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has engaged IIT Madras experts to develop Ram Katha and Hanuman Katha galleries at the Ram Katha Sangrahalaya (Museum) in Ayodhya with 7-D technology.

The Trust has proposed four galleries on Ram Katha and one on Lord Hanuman at the Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya.

“IIT Madras will develop the Ram Katha and Hanuman Katha galleries in Ram Katha Museum using the latest 7-D technology,” said Nripendra Misra, chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, on Saturday.

“Now, the script is being finalised for the project,” Misra added.

Misra was in Ayodhya to review ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir.

The Trust has also decided to display all artefacts and antiques of religious importance recovered from the Ram Janmabhoomi campus at the Ram Katha Museum.

These articles were recovered when construction work of Ram Mandir began in Ayodhya in August 2020.

These articles include broken statues, pillars, a kalash (urn), five-foot Shivling with carvings on it and other antiques of religious importance. They have been cleaned using scientific methods by experts.

“In this museum, all documents related to the 500-year-old battle for Ram temple, as well as the artefacts recovered from Ram Janmabhoomi will be displayed,” Misra said.

On the completion of Ram Mandir, Misra said: “We are hopeful that all construction work in Ram Mandir will be over by June 2025, except the auditorium.”

Earlier, Mishra had stated that the delay was due to the decrease in number of workers amid the inclement weather conditions.

The Ram Katha Sangrahalaya was built in 2015 at a budget of ₹12.31 crore. The one-floor building is spread over three acres and has 18 rooms. There are already 150 artefacts of the Ramayana-era in this museum.

The Yogi Adityanath government handed over the Sangrahalaya to the Trust in October 2023.

The handover was done after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the state government and the Trust.

“We are planning to give a new look to the museum. Without disturbing its outer structure, its entire interior will be remodelled,” Trust general secretary Champat Rai had said earlier.

Initially, the Trust had planned a museum on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus along with the Ram Mandir. But due to security reasons, the plan was dropped.