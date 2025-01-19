IITian baba Abhay Singh expelled from Juna Akhada

Aerospace engineer-turned-Sadhu Abhay Singh, popularly known as ‘IITian baba,’ was expelled from the Juna Akhada late Saturday night. The decision followed allegations of him using abusive language against his guru, Mahant Someshwar Puri. Engineer Abhay Singh, popularly known as ‘IITian Baba’ who was expelled from the Juna Akhada on Saturday night. (File photo)

The Akhada’s office bearers issued an order banning the former IIT-Mumbai graduate from entering the Akhada camp and its premises. Akhada seniors stated that indiscipline and disrespect towards one’s guru are unacceptable, as these values form the foundation of sanyas, a requirement for anyone claiming to be a sanyasi.

Abhay gained recognition on social media during this Mahakumbh for applying scientific principles to propose solutions for human conflicts, which drew numerous visitors to his camp. However, tensions arose after the IIT graduate reportedly clashed with his guru, who expelled him from the Akhada camp. Despite the expulsion, he sought refuge in another sadhu’s camp, further escalating the situation.

In a video statement, the engineer-turned-sanyasi claimed he was driven out of his camp and falsely accused of leaving the mela. He added that his guru became upset after he began attracting significant public attention. Singh also mentioned severing ties with his parents, stating he had blocked their numbers long ago.

Mahant Hari Giri, chief patron of Juna Akhada, condemned Abhay Singh’s actions, stating, “Discipline is the cornerstone of Juna Akhada. No one is above it. He violated the guru-shishya tradition by using abusive language against his guru. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated.” Giri added that speaking against a fellow sadhu is strictly prohibited, leading to Singh’s expulsion.

This incident marks the second expulsion from Juna Akhada during the ongoing Mahakumbh. On January 11, 2025, 13-year-old Rakhi Singh from Agra and her guru, Mahant Kaushal Giri, were expelled after the latter inducted her into the monastic order violating Akhada rules. Following Rakhi’s expulsion, the Akhada established a minimum age limit of 22 years for women seeking sanyas.