Illegal madrasa linked to UK-based cleric razed in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar

An illegal madrasa belonging to Shamsul Huda Khan, a UK-based cleric originally from eastern Uttar Pradesh, was demolished by the administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district on Sunday. Officials stated that the structure had been built over 640 square metres in Motinagar locality of Khalilabad. An illegal madrasa building being demolished in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar district on April 26. (Sourced)

The action followed a demolition order issued by the Basti divisional commissioner, and was carried out by 10 teams in the presence of police and administrative authorities.

Authorities said the demolition began around 10 am, using six bulldozers to bring down the three-storey structure, which had 25 rooms and was estimated to have been constructed at a cost of nearly ₹5 crore.

The operation was conducted under tight security, with over 100 police personnel, including 30 women constables, and two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed at the site.

Officials said the madrasa had remained closed since 2024, when around 400 students were enrolled. The administration alleges that the construction, carried out about eight years ago, was funded through foreign sources and built on land classified as government property.

SK Singh, ASP, Sant Kabir Nagar, informed media persons that the property is linked to Shamsul Huda Khan, who currently resides in the United Kingdom and acquired British citizenship in 2013. He left India in 2017, while his family continues to reside in Khalilabad.

According to officials, the demolition followed due legal process initiated after a complaint was filed in 2024 by a local resident in the SDM court, alleging illegal construction. In November 2025, the court ordered demolition and granted 15 days for compliance. Appeals filed before the district magistrate and later the Basti divisional commissioner were rejected; the commissioner upheld the order on April 25. A final notice was subsequently issued to the madrasa management.

Members of the madrasa committee alleged that they were not given adequate time to remove essential belongings from the premises before the demolition commenced. Khan is facing at least three criminal cases, including allegations related to foreign funding violations, fraud, and financial irregularities.

A case registered on November 2, 2024, at Khalilabad police station includes charges of misuse of foreign exchange provisions and unlawful financial gains. Chargesheets have already been filed in two cases.

Investigations by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have also raised concerns about Khan’s alleged links to extremist networks. Officials claim he had been under scrutiny since 2007 for suspicious activities and had travelled frequently to Pakistan under the pretext of religious outreach, maintaining contacts with certain organisations and clerics. He is also suspected of having links with separatist elements in Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities further allege that religious platforms were used to channel foreign funds and promote radicalisation, while efforts were made to conceal the source and utilisation of such funds.

Khan had also operated a girls’ madrasa in Khalilabad. It was sealed in 2024, after which another institution under the same name opened nearby and was later sealed again in November 2025. A residential facility functioning as a hostel for girls from multiple districts was also under scrutiny.

In a separate departmental inquiry, officials found that despite acquiring British citizenship, Khan continued to draw a salary from a madrasa in Azamgarh until July 31, 2017. He allegedly received around ₹16 lakh through irregular means, facilitated by improper approval of medical leave, and was later granted voluntary retirement along with pension and provident fund benefits.

Following the exposure of these irregularities earlier this year, four officials of the minority welfare department were suspended for allegedly facilitating undue benefits to Khan during their tenure.