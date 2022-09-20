Illegal structure razed in Lucknow’s residential complex owned by Atiq aide

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday demolished an illegal construction at the Wali Badar multi-storey residential complex in Madehganj area of the state capital.

Mohammed Muslim, a close associate of Mafioso Atiq Ahmed, is the owner of the complex.

According to LDA officials, an illegally constructed office, Wali Badar Apartment Welfare Society, at the entrance of the building was demolished.

A large contingent of police force, along with LDA officials, reached the residential complex in Madehganj, but the demolition drive went off peacefully without any opposition.

LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi informed that the demolition drive was part of the development authority’s action against illegal structures. According to officials, force was deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent any protest.

The development authority is preparing a list of illegal constructions across the city. The high court had asked the LDA to present the list of illegal constructions in the city and what action was taken against them.