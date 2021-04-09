Illicit liquor manufacturing unit busted in Firozabad

An illicit liquor manufacturing unit that was being run from the basement of an inter college was busted in Firozabad on Thursday.

Police claimed the illicit liquor that was being manufactured here was to be distributed during the panchayat polls. This is among the series of seizures of illicit liquor being made ahead of panchayat polls in the state.

However, it was not clear that illicit liquor was being manufactured in the knowledge of college authorities, police said.

Three accused, including the alleged kingpin Ranjeet Yadav were arrested and with them the police also claimed to have busted an inter-state gang that was into illicit liquor manufacturing.

Nearly, 375 litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), 70 sacks of urea, nearly 10 litres of chemicals to give colour to the liquor, nearly 2000 caps, as many quarter bottles, fake rapper and QR codes, a car and a motorcycle used to transfer the illicit liquor, several fake stamps and various equipment used in the manufacture were seized from the spot.

“Special teams have been set up to act on the basis of the information extracted from the three accused,” police said. While this is one of the biggest seizures of illicit liquor in recent times, excise department too has launched a drive to arrest those behind its manufacture. The excise department has also decided to take the help of village chowkidars (guards) and lekhpals to alert them about the liquor mafia’s network.

The excise department has also launched a 24x7 toll free number 18001805331 and a WhatsApp number 9454466019 to enable people to inform about movement, manufacture or sale of illicit or smuggled liquor.