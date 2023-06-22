IMD warns of thunderstorms, heavy rains in U.P. from Sunday

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has said short spells of rain will continue in Lucknow and some other parts of the state, and weather would remain pleasant in the period.

A man sleeps on his cycle rickshaw on a hot summer day in Prayagraj, northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Thursday. (AP)

It said thunderstorms and lightning were very likely in Lucknow after Sunday, and disruption in electricity and traffic snags were also expected, along with flooding in the low-lying areas.

“Rains may start getting heavier from June 25... After Sunday, thunderstorms and lightning can be expected in Lucknow,” said Mohd Danish, the Met department in-charge in Lucknow. However, the IMD has not issued any warnings for Friday and Saturday so far.

Along with Lucknow, many districts may experience thunderstorms and lightning starting Sunday, while a few--Ballia, Chandauli, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mirzapur, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra and adjoining areas--will only experience heavy rainfall, according to the department.

