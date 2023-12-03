In a first, Purvanchal’s monthly agri exports past 100 metric ton: APEDA

With potato exported for the first time from Purvanchal to a Gulf country (United Arab Emirates), Varanasi has achieved a feat as its monthly agricultural exports crossed the 100 metric ton-mark in November, APEDA regional head Dr CB Singh said. Stakeholders at a workshop organised by the APEDA to mark Purvanchal’s 100 metric ton feat, in Varanasi. (HT)

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday jointly celebrated the feat as the goods were exported via the Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport in Varanasi. Also, APEDA organised a workshop for all stakeholders.

The Varanasi airport handled 598 MT of perishable cargo till November 23 against 561 MT last year. “This remarkable feat marks a significant advancement in the agri-export landscape showcasing the region’s burgeoning potential,” Singh observed.

The workshop coincided with the flagging off of a fresh potato batch to the UAE.

Singh credited the achievement in the local agriculture industry to the improvement in the infrastructure in the Varanasi region over the last few years. He added that the Varanasi region has transformed into a hub of agri exports by supplying green chilli, peas and several green vegetables to other countries.

“With the establishment of a robust quarantine and customs clearance facilitation centre at LBSI Airport, numerous exporters now operate in the region, utilising air routes for agricultural product exports,” he added

APEDA chairman Abhishek Dev said: “The Krishi Udan Scheme will bring an added advantage to farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and exporters. APEDA will be regularly facilitating the FPOs and exporters to gear up agri-exports.