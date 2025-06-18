In a first, UP traffic cell to probe mishaps involving 3 or more deaths

LUCKNOW As part of efforts to delve deep into underlying factors leading to fatal accidents, an investigation cell established by the UP Traffic Directorate will probe accidents involving three or more fatalities under the supervision of DIG (traffic). In a first of its kind initiative, district level officers have been asked to ensure that deputy SP rank officers investigate such mishaps and the factors that cause accidents are included in the investigation report. The traffic directorate’s investigation cell has been established as per the suggestions of the UP Road Accident Investigation Plan-2023, which mandated the formation of investigation committees for accidents involving three or more fatalities. (File Photo)

The directorate will study drive behaviours, road conditions and vehicle health - three key factors behind the growing number of road accidents - and recommend to authorities of the transport department, PWD, NHAI, traffic and other departments to make certain changes in road construction and traffic regulations to curb such incidents.

The traffic directorate’s investigation cell has been established as per the suggestions of the UP Road Accident Investigation Plan-2023, which mandated the formation of investigation committees for accidents involving three or more fatalities. This cell will be headed by the DIG (traffic). The cell will continuously monitor and investigate accidents, ensuring a more effective response to road safety challenges.

ADG (traffic)K Satya Narayan said DIG (traffic) Arvind Kumar will lead the cell, assisted by ASP Anoop Kumar and DySP Saroj Kumar.

Another traffic directorate official explained that driver behaviour includes over-speeding, drunk driving and reckless behavior while road conditions include poor road engineering, potholes, inadequate signage and absence of road dividers. Vehicle health/factors included mechanical failures or other vehicle-related issues, he added.

He said the cell will provide valuable insights into accident patterns, helping policymakers develop targeted interventions. “Excessive speed is a major contributor to road accidents, reducing reaction time and increasing severity of crashes. Similarly, aggressive driving behaviours, such as tailgating and weaving in and out of lanes, can lead to devastating accidents as well as driving under the influence of alcohol impairs judgment, reaction time, and coordination, making it a significant risk factor for accidents.”

“Additionally, non-compliance with traffic regulations, such as not wearing seatbelts or helmets, can increase the risk of injury or death in the event of an accident,” he emphasized.

PLAN TO CURB ACCIDENT DEATHS

Another senior government official said the state government’s primary goal is to decrease road accidents by 50% by 2030 through a thorough understanding of their causes. He said road accidents in UP have become a pressing concern, claiming numerous innocent lives, including women and children.

As per the latest data of the UP road transport department, 46,052 road accidents, resulting in 24,118 deaths and 34,665 injuries across the state were reported in 2024. The number of accidents, deaths and injuries in 2024 vis-à-vis 2023 in UP grew by 1,518 (3.4%), 466 (2%) and 3,567 (11.5%), respectively.

In 2023, as many as 23,652 people lost their lives and 31,098 were injured in 44,534 road mishaps. In 2024, Lucknow ranked highest among all districts in the state in terms of road accidents and injuries, while it stood fourth as far as fatalities were concerned. While the number of deaths remains high, the year-on-year increase in road accident deaths was just 2%, marking the lowest growth in recent years. In comparison, the increase in fatalities was 6.2% in 2023 and 4.7% in 2022.

VITAL STATS

Between Jan and May 27, 2025

13346 Total Road Accidents

9460 Total Deaths

9160 Total Injuries

139 Deaths on Expressways

2225 Deaths on National Highways

1331 Deaths on State Highways

5765 Deaths on other roads

Source: Traffic directorate