In a video message, PM Modi urges people of Kashi to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on Thursday, appealed to the people of Kashi to participate in the festival of enthusiasm and cast their votes to accelerate the pace of development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

In the five-minute video, Modi said that every vote from the people of Kashi would provide him with renewed strength and power.

“Our greetings to the members of our Kashi family. The voting date for the Lok Sabha election has arrived. For me, Kashi represents devotion, power, and detachment. It is the cultural capital of the world, a land of music and intellectual discussions. Serving as a public representative of this city is only possible through the immense grace of Baba Vishwanath and the blessings of the people of Kashi,” he said.

“This election is an election for Nav Kashi and building developed India. People of Kashi must make a new record on June 1,” he added.

“In the last 10 years, Kashi has supported and guided me in every scheme of the central government. From the construction of the grand dham of Baba Vishwanath to the completion of the ring road and the development of the railway station and Ganga ghats, as well as the ropeway project, every initiative has not only benefited Kashi but the entire Purvanchal region,” he said.

“I witnessed your enthusiasm during the Sansad Khelkood Pratiyogita held in Varanasi,” Modi said.

He further said that stadiums had been constructed in Sigra, and an international cricket stadium was currently under construction in Ganjari. Also, a cargo facility was established for farmers, Banas Dairy was set up, and hundreds of thousands of people in Kashi received free cataract treatment. Moreover, tourism development led to increased employment opportunities in the city.

“I remember the enthusiasm among the youth on the day of my nomination. I urge everyone to maintain the same fervour at each polling booth,” he said.

Appealing to the voters to come out to vote in large numbers, the PM said, “Now is the time to elevate the development of Kashi to new heights. This can only be achieved when the people of Kashi come out in large numbers to vote. I have a special request for the youth, women, and farmers of Kashi: every vote you cast will strengthen me and provide me with renewed energy. Encourage the elderly and others in society to vote as well. Remember, ‘pahle Matadan, fir jalpan’ (first vote, then refreshment). Once again, I extend my warm greetings to our Kashi family.”

Meanwhile, Somnath Vishwakarma, vice-president of the OBC wing in the Kashi region, said that the video message had been sent to the people of Kashi on WhatsApp.