In bypoll season, Masood fires salvo, BJP says he’s trying to create rift

Apparently sparking a political row in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls, Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood has hit out at the Central government alleging that it plans to dismantle the Waqf Board to seize control of graveyards, mosques and idgahs. Saharanpur MP Imran Masood alleged that the government’s moves to abolish the Waqf Board are a direct attempt to confiscate the land designated for its use. (HT file)

He also accused officials of taking one-sided action in connection with the Bahraich violence that erupted during an idol immersion procession claiming the life of a 22-year-old man. Masood’s remarks prompted state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary to accuse him of creating rift in the society through his inflammatory speeches.

Speaking to media at the Congress’ Save Constitution Resolution Conference in Moradabad, Masood alleged that the government’s moves to abolish the Waqf Board are a direct attempt to confiscate the land designated for its use.

“The government is trying to abolish the Waqf Board to confiscate its land, to seize control of graveyards, mosques and idgahs of the Waqf Board,” he alleged. He vowed that the Congress will stand firm against these intentions. “The Congress will not allow this to happen,” he asserted.

Masood also said, “If you do not understand today, then we are taking our future generations towards enslavement, and this democracy will end within 20 years.” “We will survive if this Constitution survives,” he emphasised, adding that this country will run on the basis of love and affection, not on hatred.

About the recent violence in Bahraich, he asked will justice be served to the victims. “People’s houses and shops were burnt and women were molested. When will action be taken against those responsible for the violence and vandalism?” he said on Thursday.

“Is it really so difficult to identify rioters from videos and initiate action against them” he asked. Meanwhile, Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said the administration failed to stop violent incidents in Bahraich, adding that unilateral action is being taken against Muslims.

“Muslim youths are being arrested continuously, while the real culprits, who entered the house of a Muslim, beat him up and hoisted the saffron flag on his roof, are still engaged in creating anarchy,” he said.

“No action was taken against those officers who were negligent in discharging their responsibilities,” Madani said, adding that there should be no discrimination on the basis of religion and the “innocent people” who have been arrested should be released immediately.

For his part, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said, “Imran Masood always creates rift in the society by his inflammatory speeches.” On Congress MP’s allegations that the BJP is trying to grab Waqf land by amending the Waqf Act, Chaudhary said: “Any change in the Waqf Act will be through all party consensus.”

“A Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill (2024) comprising 21 members of Lok Sabha and 10 of Rajya Sabha has been constituted by the union government,” said Chaudhary. This panel will take the final decision, he added.

When asked for a response to Masood’s comments, the BJP’s Moradabad district president Akashpal said, “We shall report the matter to Election Commission if he has given any controversial statement as the model code of conduct is in place after announcement of the bypoll date.”