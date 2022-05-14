In Champawat bypoll battle, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami gets friendly support from Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s old classmates and friends from across Uttar Pradesh are leaving for the hill state to campaign for him in the Champawat assembly bypoll scheduled on May 31.
They are going there voluntarily and for “old times’ sake,” they said. Some of them are friends from his Lucknow University days when they were associated with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)
BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had quit the Champawat seat to ensure the by-poll.
“Dhamiji is an emotional person. You would have seen how he broke down during a visit to the Lucknow University a campus couple of months back as he relived old times. He is the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand who, with the support of party’s top leadership, steered the BJP to a spectacular win. However, since he was campaigning across the state, he couldn’t devote as much time to his own constituency,” said Somesh Kumar Singh, who studied with Dhami in LU.
“The (poll) loss of our friend in the Khatima seat still rankles and that is why we are now going to camp in Champawat to fuel the campaign of our friend with whom we have shared innumerable meals and memories in our hostel rooms,” said Singh, who is now a senior lawyer.
“The BJP government is in a majority in Uttarakhand and a win is a foregone conclusion. As long-standing friends, we are going to be there by his side, to take care of him as only old friends can,” Somesh added.
Dhami was 45 years old when he was chosen by the BJP to head the state seven months ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand polls and steer the party through choppy waters. He led his party to a win, but suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Congress’s Bhuwan Kapri, whom he had defeated in the 2017 polls in Khatima.
Despite the loss, Dhami was backed by the BJP high command to head the hill state again after party registered an emphatic win in the 2022 polls. Subsequently, the party named him its candidate for the Champawat by-poll.
The BJP has drafted senior leaders, including UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, to help Dhami secure a big win in the by-poll.
The Congress is looking to make things difficult for Dhami. The local Congress unit reportedly has sought senior leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for the Champawat campaign.
In the five elections since formation of Uttarakhand in 2000 (the hill state was carved out of UP), the Congress has won the Champawat seat twice against the BJP’s three victories.
“Some of us are already in Dehradun and others would be joining in soon as we head towards Champawat. More than the win, it’s the nature of the win that we are eyeing. We are sure of a memorable victory for Dhamiji,” said CL Yadav, an old friend from Kanpur.
There are others, too, like Balkeshwar Srivastava, an advocate at the high court, Pawan Pandey, a senior BJP leader from Gonda, Manoj Mishra, a senior advocate from Lakhimpur Kheri, and Jitendra Kumar Bisht who said they would camp till the Champawat by-polls are over.
“Some of us would be even be present for the results and leave after our friend wins,” said Somesh.
Caption: Old friends of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are reaching the hill state to campaign for him. Some of them are friends from his Lucknow University days.
-
Rajnath announces five more flyovers for Lko, says development top priority
LUCKNOW: Announcing the construction of five more flyovers, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday that hRajnath who is on a two-day visit to the state capital'sparliamentary constituency Lucknow's development was his top priority. “Lucknow's development is my responsibility. I am told that six flyovers have been constructed so far and five more have been sanctioned to ease traffic congestion,” said Rajnath Singh, speaking at 'Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh' organized by the Lucknow Intellectual Foundation here.
-
Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Delhi's Narela, 25 tenders at spot
A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday, the fire service officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm. A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The exact picture will be clear only after the fire is doused and the factory is searched, the fire officials said.
-
Setting up UP Niti Ayog may take some more time
As the state government steps up preparations for presenting its annual budget for 2022-2023 in the state legislature on May 26, 2022 focus shifts to what appears to be the forgotten budgetary announcement of setting up a State Niti Ayog for formulation and evaluation of policies in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh State Niti Ayog was expected to replace the state planning commission set up nearly 50 years ago.
-
U.P. to launch portal for farmers’ land, crop data
Taking a cue from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh has decided to launch a new portal to create a repository of farmland and crop information besides other details related to farmers who will be registered and issued a unique identification number, officials dealing with the issue said.
-
PM Modi to meet Uttar Pradesh ministers in Lucknow on May 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here to interact with Uttar Pradesh ministers at chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Monday (May 16). Modi is also scheduled to visit Kushinagar where he will attend a programme organised at Mahanirvana Stupa on the occasion of Buddha Purnima the same day. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Kushinagar and reviewed preparations for the PM's tour.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics