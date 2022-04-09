Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In harvesting season in Bahraich, kids go on a different “abhiyan”
lucknow news

In harvesting season in Bahraich, kids go on a different “abhiyan”

At a time when School Chalo Abhiyan has picked up pace across the state, kids in Terai belt of Bahraich go to fields during this season of wheat harvesting rather than school to help their parents
Small children, holding bags in their hands, picking grains from wheat fields is a common sight in Bahraich villages these days during wheat harvest time. (ht photo)
Small children, holding bags in their hands, picking grains from wheat fields is a common sight in Bahraich villages these days during wheat harvest time. (ht photo)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 10:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich

With bags in their hands, kids as young as 6-year-old leave their home early morning in Terai belt of Bahraich not for school but for a different mission altogether.

At a time when School Chalo Abhiyan has picked up pace across the state, kids here are compelled to go to fields during this season of wheat harvesting rather than school to help their parents.

Small children, holding bags in their hands, picking grains from wheat fields is a common sight in villages these days.

It may be noted that wheat crop is ready and harvesting process is on the peak. To minimize the harvesting process most farmers prefer machines. These machines shred the wheat plant and collects grain in a very short time. But in this process some portion of grains fall in the fields.

Children between age of 6 and 16 years then enter the fields and collect each grain with their hands.

On being asked Mahnaz, 12, of Jhinjhwa village said she will go to school after collecting wheat grain.

She said so far she had collected about 10 kilograms of wheat.

Another kid, Suraj, 10, said scorching sun was no matter and he feels very happy when his bag is full of grains.

When contacted a farmer Shambhu of Samsa village said “Harvesting season will finish within a few days but food is a daily need. So we prefer fields nowadays. We will send the kids to school once the harvesting season is over.”

He said this is quite common in this part of the country during the season where parents and elders were busy in harvesting of crops and small kids come out in support of their families by collecting the grains which would otherwise go waste.

On being contacted, headmaster at junior high school Gotutti Zafar (goes by one name) said: “There has been a decline in the attendance of children in schools, but we are doing our best to motivate students to come to school. We go to the students homes who are absent for more than three days besides we contact the parents at regular intervals to send their wards to school regularly. The situation would improve soon after harvesting season is over.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The trans and eunuch empowerment fair was organised at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar on Saturday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

    Pune holds its first trans entrepreneur mela

    PUNE For Noor, this is her first time in Pune and her stall at the first trans and hijra empowerment mela at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar. Her designed Batik women's wear and sarees are flying off the counter. Noor hails from Indore and is one of the transwomen who launched her label 'Noor' online. Priyanka has come from Malda in West Bengal with her handmade jute products.

  • Bundelkhand University had cancelled the said exam at 179 centres after paper leak. (Pic for representation)

    Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested

    Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.

  • All the six friends are said to be between the age of 12 to 16 years from Chiraila village in Aurangabad of Bihar.

    Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized

    Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad. According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.

  • Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. (HT PHOTO)

    INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail

    Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over 57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.

  • The meetings assume significance after Raj Thackeray made a turn towards Hindutva and right-wing politics in a departure from his previous pro-nativist stance (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

    Union minister meets Raj Thackeray

    Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out