In harvesting season in Bahraich, kids go on a different “abhiyan”
With bags in their hands, kids as young as 6-year-old leave their home early morning in Terai belt of Bahraich not for school but for a different mission altogether.
At a time when School Chalo Abhiyan has picked up pace across the state, kids here are compelled to go to fields during this season of wheat harvesting rather than school to help their parents.
Small children, holding bags in their hands, picking grains from wheat fields is a common sight in villages these days.
It may be noted that wheat crop is ready and harvesting process is on the peak. To minimize the harvesting process most farmers prefer machines. These machines shred the wheat plant and collects grain in a very short time. But in this process some portion of grains fall in the fields.
Children between age of 6 and 16 years then enter the fields and collect each grain with their hands.
On being asked Mahnaz, 12, of Jhinjhwa village said she will go to school after collecting wheat grain.
She said so far she had collected about 10 kilograms of wheat.
Another kid, Suraj, 10, said scorching sun was no matter and he feels very happy when his bag is full of grains.
When contacted a farmer Shambhu of Samsa village said “Harvesting season will finish within a few days but food is a daily need. So we prefer fields nowadays. We will send the kids to school once the harvesting season is over.”
He said this is quite common in this part of the country during the season where parents and elders were busy in harvesting of crops and small kids come out in support of their families by collecting the grains which would otherwise go waste.
On being contacted, headmaster at junior high school Gotutti Zafar (goes by one name) said: “There has been a decline in the attendance of children in schools, but we are doing our best to motivate students to come to school. We go to the students homes who are absent for more than three days besides we contact the parents at regular intervals to send their wards to school regularly. The situation would improve soon after harvesting season is over.”
Pune holds its first trans entrepreneur mela
PUNE For Noor, this is her first time in Pune and her stall at the first trans and hijra empowerment mela at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar. Her designed Batik women's wear and sarees are flying off the counter. Noor hails from Indore and is one of the transwomen who launched her label 'Noor' online. Priyanka has come from Malda in West Bengal with her handmade jute products.
Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized
Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad. According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
